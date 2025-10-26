Open Extended Reactions

WNBA star Paige Bueckers enjoyed her first ever Premier League match on Sunday as she watched Arsenal beat Crystal Palace at the Emirates.

Bueckers, who won WNBA Rookie of the Year with the Dallas Wings, has been taking in some other sporting sights this offseason and was spotted last week enjoying the Dallas Cowboys' game against the Washington Commanders.

Appearing on Arsenal's official pre-match show, Bueckers said: "This is my first [Premier League match]. It's a great field with a great crowd, and I'm just excited to be here."

On football's popularity within her league, the 24-year-old added: "We're huge NWSL supporters, that's the league that we go to games, I've got a couple of friends in the league, so I think football is continuing to grow."

She was in esteemed company at the Emirates, with rock legend Jon Bon Jovi also seen in North London watching the Gunners win 1-0.

Bueckers and the Wings return to the WNBA when the 2026 season commences in late spring.