As Eze haunts Palace, who else has scored in first meeting with ex-club?

Eberechi Eze scored his first Arsenal goal as Mikel Arteta's side continued their ominous run of form with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Eze reacted quickest to a loose ball from a Declan Rice free-kick and hit a sublime scissor kick into the corner to get off the mark for his new club.

The 27-year-old moved to Arsenal from Palace in the summer for a fee of £67.5 million ($91 million) and it was the first time the England midfielder faced his former club.

It was a low key celebration from Eze, out of respect to the side he won an FA Cup with just four months ago.

In scoring against his former employers the first time he faced them, Eze joined an exclusive club and we look at five other players to do it.

Cole Palmer (vs. Manchester City -- Nov. 12, 2023)

Cole Palmer left Manchester City to join Chelsea ahead of the 2023-24 season.

He left as a promising talent but quickly became an important player for Chelsea and had scored three goals for his new club when he faced City for the first time at Stamford Bridge.

It proved to be a Premier League classic and, with the away side leading 4-3 heading into the dying seconds of the match, Palmer stepped up from the penalty spot to level the scores and immediately leave City to rue his exit.

Mohamed Salah (vs. Chelsea -- Nov. 25, 2017)

Mohamed Salah scored just two goals in 19 appearances for Chelsea before he went to Serie A side Roma, via Fiorentina on loan.

When he came back to the Premier League though, he was an altogether different prospect and by the time he faced Chelsea for the first time, he had already scored nine goals in the league.

Salah took just 65 minutes to score against Chelsea and bag his 10th goal in 13 Premier League appearances, scoring from close range from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's pass.

Robin van Persie (vs. Arsenal -- Nov. 3, 2012)

Robin van Persie left Arsenal to join Manchester United after finishing the previous season as the Premier League's top goal scorer.

He continued that run of form in the early stages of the 2012-13 season, and he scored his eighth Premier League goal of the season just three minutes into his first game against Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Emmanuel Adebayor (vs. Arsenal -- Sept. 12, 2009)

Emmanuel Adebayor spent three seasons at Arsenal between 2006 and 2009, before making the move to Manchester City.

City hosted Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in September and Adebayor made an immediate impact against his former club.

The Togo striker headed in Shaun Wright-Phillips' cross after 80 minutes, before famously running the entire length of the field and knee sliding in front of the Arsenal away supporters in celebration.

Alan Shearer (vs. Blackburn Rovers -- Sept. 13, 1996)

Alan Shearer returned to his hometown of Newcastle in the summer of 1996 after a hugely successful period at Blackburn Rovers, which saw him lift the 1994-95 Premier League title.

Newcastle hosted Blackburn at St James' Park in September 1996 and Shearer was very much the main man as Newcastle continued their excellent early season form.

Shearer scored from the penalty spot shortly before half time, before setting Les Ferdinand up in the second half as Newcastle won 2-1.