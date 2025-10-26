Vinícius Júnior is not happy being subbed out and shows it on his way to the tunnel. (0:17)

MADRID -- Xabi Alonso said he'll talk to Vinícius Júnior about the player's angry reaction to being substituted during Real Madrid's 2-1 Clásico win over Barcelona on Sunday.

Vinícius was withdrawn in the 72nd minute -- replaced by Rodrygo -- with the game still in the balance at the Santiago Bernabéu.

He responded with a visible display of dissent, first repeatedly pointing at himself to question whether he was being taken off, then shouting and laughing, before bypassing coach Alonso on the touchline, and heading down the tunnel.

The Brazil international later returned to the bench, and was involved in clashes between both teams at the final whistle, as he appeared to remonstrate with Barça's Lamine Yamal, who had stoked tensions ahead of the game with his comments about Madrid.

"I'll focus on a lot of the positive things in the game, and good things from Vini," Alonso said in his post-match news conference. "We'll talk about [Vini's reaction] of course, but I don't want to move the spotlight away from what's really important.

"We'll talk about it, in the context of the great game it was. Vini contributed a lot. It's an important, deserved victory ... It's important, the feeling of being a competitive team in big games. As for the rest, we'll talk about it."

Alonso has left Vinícius out of the Madrid starting XI -- despite being available to play -- three times this season, including in last weekend's win at Getafe.

Alonso praised the Brazil international as "fundamental" and "decisive" earlier this week, saying "I like to see him smiling."

Jude Bellingham scored Madrid's winning goal on Sunday, the third time the midfielder has scored the winner in El Clásico.

"Today, against Juve [on Wednesday] and against Getafe [last weekend], in the last week he's had three good games," Alonso said, when asked about Bellingham. "Having him back [from surgery], we knew he'd need time and minutes to get going. That's what happened, and it's gone even better than we expected."

Madrid's victory over Barça leaves them five points clear at the top of the table, with 10 games played.