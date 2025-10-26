Vinícius Júnior is involved in a dustup between benches in the final seconds of Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Barcelona. (0:41)

Frenkie de Jong criticised Dani Carvajal's provocation of Lamine Yamal at the end of an ill-tempered Clásico, which ended with both sets of players scuffling on the pitch at full time.

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 to end a run of four straight Clásico defeats and extend their lead at the top of LaLiga over the Catalan side to five points.

Yamal was jeered throughout the game by Madrid supporters for comments made earlier in the week when he suggested they benefit from dubious refereeing calls and still complain.

Carvajal then approached him at full time, making a gesture with his hands which appeared to contribute to the clashes between the players.

"If Carvajal wanted to speak to Lamine, he could do so in private," De Jong told reporters after the game. "If he thinks he shouldn't do things like [make those comments], he could call him. They're teammates [with Spain], they know each other. Why do you have to make a scene on the pitch?"

Yamal had stoked tensions ahead of the game when he appeared on the Kings League's YouTube channel -- the seven-a-side competition ran by former Barça defender Gerard Piqué -- and compared Madrid to one of the teams in the league.

However, De Jong said the comments were taken out of context ahead of the game.

"Lamine didn't say that they rob, not directly," De Jong added. "He's there doing stuff for the Kings League, people are saying things, but I have not heard Lamine saying exactly that.

"I can understand Madrid's players, but the reaction was exaggerated."

It had created a hostile atmosphere towards Yamal at the Santiago Bernabéu, with supporters jeering his name when it was read out pre-match and then whistling his every touch.

Dani Carvajal gestures toward Lamine Yamal during Real Madrid's win over Barcelona. Getty Images

"It could be [that], probably a little bit, because he is also learning to deal with the audience, the shouting and whistles from spectators," Barça assistant coach Marcus Sorg, who was filling in for the suspended Hansi Flick, said of whether the atmosphere had affected Yamal.

"It's normal. Normally he's very motivated and plays well. Today it was not so easy for him."

On the pitch, Madrid defended well against Yamal, with left-back Álvaro Carreras doing a good job, often supported by teammates.

Sorg pointed out that Yamal is also just returning from a groin problem, adding that it is unfair to pile too much weight on the teenager's shoulders.

"He came from an injury and he needs rhythm, more games at the highest level," he said. "It's normal, he's 18. We have to give him time, we have to help him, we do it all together.

"The opponents try everything to defend very well, they adapt this season, so we work with him to help him bring his best version on the pitch again.

"They often play two against one against him. They want to avoid him coming in the box for the finishing and everything. It's normal. He's young and he has to improve and we will help him."

Madrid coach Xabi Alonso played down the scenes at the end of the game.

"It's the tension of the moment, for them and us," he said in a news conference. "These scuffles have always happened, not just in these games.

"A lot of things were happening in the game. It can be healthy, as long as there's respect. That is how I saw it anyway."

Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, meanwhile, said that Yamal's remarks had been a source of motivation for the team in the buildup to the game.

"Personally I like it," he told reporters. "They're just words, there's no bad intention. motivates us a little bit more. If Lamine wants to talk, there's no problem."

Goals from Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham either side of a Fermín López strike sealed the points for Madrid in a game packed with big refereeing calls.

Madrid had an early penalty award overturned and three goals ruled out for offside, while they were eventually awarded a penalty later on after an Eric García handball, although Mbappé's effort was saved by Wojciech Szczęsny.

ESPN's Alex Kirkland contributed to this story.