Open Extended Reactions

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira admitted he "understands the frustration" of supporters -- as anger was directed towards both players and manager following a last-minute 3-2 Premier League defeat to Burnley at Molineux.

The visitors took a deserved two goal lead on the 30-minute mark, courtesy of a pair of one-touch strikes from Zian Flemming, both assisted by Quilindschy Hartman.

Wolves fought back to make it a level game before the break, through Jorgen Strand Larsen's penalty for his first of the season before Marshall Munetsi nodded in the equaliser.

It looked like the two sides would split the spoils until Lyle Foster scored in the fifth minute of added time, to hand Burnley a first win on the road this season.

Tensions grew high at full-time as Vitor Pereira approached the Wolves fans. (Photo by Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images)

Molineux turned toxic after the whistle and Pereira went to the fans -- along with Strand Larsen -- and exchanged in heated discussions in front of the South Bank stand. The home supporters were heard chanting "sacked in the morning" at their manager.

"We worked a lot and need to fight together. The team gave everything on the pitch to win," Pereira said.

"We understand the frustration of the people and supporters but what I must say, if we fight united with them, we can win games and compete and achieve our targets -- without them, it is impossible.

"If we win two or three games in a row, things will change. Two months ago they sing my name, because together with the work we did last season, we are competing in the Premier League and not Championship.

"Now they sing my name to sack me. If I was a supporter, I feel proud of my team because they worked and showed the spirit, mentality and ambition to win the game, even losing 2-0 [after 30 minutes]."

It is the fourth game Wolves have conceded late, and it leaves them bottom of the table with just two points from nine matches.

Pereira, however, believes his side's fortunes can change with just one win.

He added: "Today is a day like in life. Sometimes we have moments, very difficult moments that we need to suffer and what I saw in the dressing room is a team suffering because they did everything to get more.

"We need to suffer but tomorrow we need to rise again ready for a fight and this is the mentality of this group.

"I believe a win can change everything and feel today was the day but in the end, it was not. We must be ready to fight again and need our supporters again."

- Olley: Arteta revels in Arsenal's biggest win of season

- Arun: Spurs' set-piece strength hands Everton first home loss

- Every Premier League team re-ranked

Scott Parker saw his side pick up back-to-back wins for the first time this campaign but was not getting ahead of himself.

The Burnley boss said: "There was real disappointment a half-time but we reacted in the right way and came out with the three points, which were huge for us.

"Back-to-back wins, we have ticked that box and got a win away from home against a good side, they are a really good side. We can take momentum and confidence from this result.

"[There's a] long way for this season to go and this is just the early stages.

"We have been hugely competitive. We earned that today. Old Trafford [against Manchester United] we are in the game. Liverpool at home -- seconds on the clock -- coming out with a point.

"We have been on the end of little bits and these games are the ones you look at to get points, not to say you look at the other ones not getting points."