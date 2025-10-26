Vinícius Júnior is involved in a dustup between benches in the final seconds of Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Barcelona. (0:41)

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin was sent off and five players were booked in the brawl which followed Sunday's Clásico at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Goals from Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham either side of a Fermín López strike earned a 2-1 victory for LaLiga leaders Madrid over Barcelona before tensions boiled over after the final whistle.

Both benches had clashed in stoppage time when Barça midfielder Pedri was sent off for a second yellow card for a challenge on Éder Militão.

The players then scuffled on the pitch at full time, with the referee's report revealing Lunin was sent off for his involvement, while Madrid trio Militão, Rodrygo and Vinícius Júnior as well as Barça duo Alejandro Balde and Ferran Torres were all shown yellow cards.

Vinícius Júnior was involved in a heated altercation between Real Madrid and Barcelona players and benches at full-time of Sunday's Clásico. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Referee Cesar Soto Grado said substitute goalkeeper Lunin was dismissed for "aggressively leaving the bench" in the direction of the Barça players, adding that he had to be "held back by his teammates."

Militão, Rodrygo, Vinícius, Balde and Torres were all also cautioned for their roles in the arguments between the two teams.

The melee appeared to break out when Madrid defender Dani Carvajal approached Lamine Yamal, making a gesture in reaction to remarks the Barça teenager had made about Los Blancos "complaining" in the buildup to the game.

Barça midfielder Frenkie de Jong criticised Carvajal's reaction, saying it was unnecessary and should have been dealt with privately between two international teammates.

Images also showed Vinícius, who had earlier gone down the tunnel after being substituted, reemerging and having to be held back by Madrid staff as he attempted to get close to Yamal, too.

The victory moved Madrid five points clear of Barça at the top of LaLiga and ended a run of four consecutive Clásico defeats at the hands of their biggest rival.