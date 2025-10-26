ESPN's Steve Nicol believes Tottenham play with more pressure at home compared to playing away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (1:16)

LIVERPOOL -- Tottenham's dominant 3-0 win away at Everton carried them to third in the Premier League after nine games, but manager Thomas Frank doesn't believe they are title contenders this season.

A brace from Micky van de Ven and a late goal from Pape Matar Sarr saw Spurs become the first side to inflict defeat on Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The north London side's climb up the table has been driven by their away form. They have won 13 of their 17 points away from home, the most for any team in the league this season.

Spurs are one point behind Bournemouth in second place, and five behind leaders Arsenal. It's an encouraging start to Frank's tenure at Spurs since he took over in the summer.

"We are in the beginning of building something, [I am] very happy with a lot of things ... defensive side of it, mentality, set pieces," Frank told a news conference post match.

"But I think there's a bit we need to work on, especially offensively to be more free floating still. It's a long season ahead. Very happy with going away from home after two away games in the Champions League ...that's a big part of it.

"But to continue performing day in, day out is a challenge which we embrace and want to do. So who knows, but I need to take it one game at a time."

When pressed on if they can push for the title, he said: "No. I think there's probably a few teams that are ahead of us. I think it's fair to say that I'm only thinking of one day, one game at a time. And let's see where we are in April."

Spurs' win on Sunday was built on Van de Ven's first half goals. He was at hand to head in from close range in the 19th minute after a Mohammed Kudus corner was played back across goal. The defender scored his second near the break, converting from Pedro Porro's corner.

The headers made him Spurs' top scorer in all competitions this season with five goals.

"First and foremost, I think he's really growing, taking some big steps. I'm very pleased with him overall, I think he's taking more leadership. I think he's defending better and better. Not only using his pace but also more clever positions. Very happy with that," Frank said.

"And then I actually said at the beginning of the season 'it is okay you score with your left foot, your right foot, but you need to score headed goals. You're a centre back, you need to score more of that.

"And then we have worked with it and that's big praise to make it, but especially to press and the way he helped me attack the ball also gets in there way it hurts I think is key."