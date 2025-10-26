Open Extended Reactions

LENS, France -- United States winger Timothy Weah left the field with what appeared to be a thigh injury during Marseille's 2-1 loss to Lens after providing his first assist for the Ligue 1 club during the first half.

Marseille did not immediately answer a request from The Associated Press on Sunday regarding the nature of the injury.

Weah set up Mason Greenwood's opening goal in the 17th minute Saturday and was replaced by Leonardo Balerdi in the 52nd minute appearing to hurt his left thigh.

Speaking after the game, Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi said through a translator it might be a minor injury but "it would be a very bad news for us if he really hurt himself."

Weah returned to the French league this summer after an inconsistent two-year stint at Juventus.

Weah's father, former FIFA Player of the Year George Weah, played one season at Marseille 25 years ago near the end of his playing career.

Tim Weah previously spent four seasons at Lille, which won the Ligue 1 title in 2021, before switching to Juventus in 2023.

Defending champion PSG overtook Marseille and moved one point clear of Lens at the top of the French league standings with a 3-0 win at Brest on Saturday.