Stats: Liverpool's four-in-a-row crisis, Mbappé's 11/22 for Real, Ronaldo hits 950

It was another exciting weekend of European football with a few big teams faltering while others maintained their form. Liverpool once again succumbed lost, this time to Brentord. Manchester United won again, while Manchester City's loss to Aston Villa saw Arsenal extend their lead at the top.

In LaLiga's El Clasico, Barcelona lost 2-1 to Real Madrid who extended their on top of the table. Bayern Munich made it eight wins out of eight in Bundesliga and Napoli returned to the top of Serie A after beating Inter, while AC Milan drew with Pisa.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from weekend's football matches:

4

Liverpool's four-game losing streak in the Premier League have made them the fourth defending champion to lose four straight games in Premier League history. It is also the club's longest losing streak in the Premier League.

5

Alejandro Garnacho became the fifth Argentine to score a Premier League goal for Chelsea, after Juan Sebastián Verón, Hernán Crespo, Gonzalo Higuaín, and Enzo Fernández.

6

Matheus Cunha leads the Premier League with six goals from outside of the penalty area since the start of last season.

Arsenal have six Premier League clean sheets this season, the most by a team in Europe's top 5 leagues.

7

Manchester City lost an away game to Aston Villa in the Premier League for the seventh time, their only worse records in away games in the Premier League are against Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

12

Tottenham Hotspur´s 12 away goals this season are the most in the Premier League.

12, 22

Erling Haaland's run of scoring in 12 consecutive games, in which he scored 22 times, came to an end against Aston Villa on Sunday.

189

Mohamed Salah's 189th Premier League now moves him to clear fourth in the top Premier League goalscorers list, only behind Alan Shearer, Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney.

1

Pedri was red-carded for the first time in his senior career. He had made 204 appearances across competitions for Barcelona before this.

Xabi Alonso is the first Spanish manager to win his first El Clasico with Real Madrid since Miguel Muñoz in 1960

-1.6

Real Madrid 3.60 xG value is their highest in a LaLiga game in which they scored two goals or fewer since October 2016 vs Athletic Club.

4

Real Madrid snapped a four-game El Clasico losing streak with their 2-1 win on Sunday.

Jude Bellingham scored against Barcelona for the fourth time in his career, his first El Clasico goal since April 2024.

9

Wojciech Szczesny's nine saves in the game are the most in an El Clasico since Marc-Andre ter Stegen in 2017.

11

Real Madrid now have an 11-game winning streak at home in all competitions, their longest in over 10 years since a 17-game home winning streak in 2013-14.

Kylian Mbappé has scored 11 of Real Madrid's 22 goals this season in LaLiga; Mbappé has scored 20 of Real Madrid's last 33 LaLiga goals dating back to last season

19

Kylian Mbappé's penalty miss was the first after 19 consecutive successful penalties in El Clasicos before this one.

20

Real Madrid's 20 shots in the game were the most they've had in an El Clasico since 2017, when they had 22 in a 3-2 loss at the Santiago Bernabéu.

13

Bayern Munich have now won 13 games in a row in all competitions, and have tied the 1992-93 AC Milan team for the longest winning start among clubs in Europe's big five leagues.

17, 246

Lennart Karl, at 17 years and 246 days old, became the third-youngest player to score for Bayern Munich in Bundesliga history, only behind Mathys Tel and Jamal Musiala.

29

Borussia Dortmund took 27 shots in their game against FC Köln, their most in a Bundesliga game since they had 29 shots vs Mainz in a 2-2 draw in 2023.

30

Bayern Munich's 30 goals through 8 matchdays are the most in Bundesliga history.

95:46

Maximilian Beier's goal (95 minutes, 46 seconds) is the latest game-winning goal by Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga in this century.

14

Scott McTominay became the joint-top Scottish goalscorer in Serie history, with his 14th goal for Napoli.

26/27

Hakan Calhanoglu has converted 26 of his 27 penalties (excluding shootouts) for Inter Milan in all competitions

RONALDO-MESSI WATCH

Lionel Messi was once again in the thick of things as he scored a hat-trick in Inter Miami's 3-1 win over Nashville SC in the first round of the playoffs, while Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Al Nassr too as they remained top of the Saudi Pro League.

1

Lionel Messi became the first Inter Miami player to have a multi-goal game in the MLS playoffs.

12

Lionel Messi has 12 goals against Nashville, the most he has against any team in the MLS.

950

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 950th goal of his professional career, for club and country, netting in Al Nassr's 2-0 victory over Al Hazem.

(Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.)