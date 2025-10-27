Arsenal vs Brighton: Kick-off time, how to watch, news

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes their 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace was their most important three points of the season. (1:33)

With their Premier League lead increased to four points over the weekend, the Arsenal juggernaut rolls on to the Carabao Cup, where they host Brighton in a fourth-round clash at the Emirates on Wednesday night. Eberechi Eze scored his first goal for Arsenal against former club Crystal Palace as Mikel Arteta's side won 1-0 over the weekend.

Arsenal have conceded three goals in all competitions this season, and incredibly have only allowed two shots on target in their last four games. However, a Brighton side that have defeated Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle this season while scoring 14 goals in their last five games might prove difficult opponents.

Indeed Fabian Hurzeler has never lost to Arteta, with Brighton managing 1-1 draws both home and away against Arsenal last season.

A midweek League Cup tie would signal plenty of rotation, but Arteta's task has been made tougher with a spate of niggling injuries picked up in the win over Palace. Declan Rice, Riccardo Calafiori, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba are all doubts for this game, with Arsenal's squad depth ready to be put to the test.

Hurzeler also has injury issues ahead of this game with Kaoru Mitoma and Brajan Gruda missing the 4-2 loss away to Manchester United over the weekend. Controversial refereeing decisions saw Brighton's run of five games without defeat come to an end at Old Trafford, but Hurzeler refrained from blaming the referees.

Brighton have a day's extra rest compared to Arsenal, but with heavily rotated sides likely to feature, that might not prove to be a factor in this game.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's Carabao Cup game.

How to watch:

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports+ in the UK, Paramount+ in the U.S., FanCode in India and beIN Sports in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 29 at 7.45 p.m. GMT (3.45 p.m. ET; 1:15 a.m. IST, Thursday and 5.45 a.m. AEST, Thursday)

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Referee: Samuel Barrott

VAR: N/A

Team News:

Arsenal

Declan Rice, M: leg, DOUBT

Riccardo Calafiori, D: knock, DOUBT

William Saliba, D: knock, DOUBT

Bukayo Saka, F: illness, DOUBT

Kai Havertz, F: knee, OUT, est. return late-Nov

Gabriel Jesus, F: ACL, OUT, est. return late-Dec

Noni Madueke, F: knee, OUT, est. return late-Nov

Martin Ødegaard, M: knock, OUT, est. return mid-Nov

Brighton & Hove Albion

Kaoru Mitoma, D: foot, DOUBT

Adam Webster, D: knee, OUT, est. return Jan 2026

Solly March, M: knee, OUT, est. return mid-Dec

Jack Hinsheldwood, M: ankle, OUT, est. return late-Nov

Brajan Gruda, M: knee, DOUBT

Expected Lineups:

Arsenal (4-3-3)

GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga

RB: Ben White | CB: Cristhian Mosquera | CB: Piero Hincapié | LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly

CM: Christian Nørgaard | CAM: Ethan Nwaneri | CM: Mikel Merino

RW: Max Dowman | CF: Leandro Trossard | LW: Gabriel Martinelli

Brighton & Hove Albion (4-2-3-1)

GK: Jason Steele

RB: Joël Veltman | CB: Olivier Boscagli | CB: Diego Coppola | LB: Maxim De Cuyper

CM: Carlos Baleba | CM: Yasin Ayari

RW: Charalambos Kostoulas | CAM: Georginio Rutter | LW: Diego Gomez

CF: Danny Welbeck

Stats:

Arsenal have won the League Cup only twice in their history, with the club last winning it in the 1992/93 season under George Graham.

Brighton have never progressed beyond a solitary quarterfinal appearance in the 1978/79 League Cup.

Arsenal have scored a league-leading 11 set-piece goals in only nine Premier League games this season, the fastest of any club in PL history.

Arsenal have faced the fewest shots on target in the league this season (19) and conceded the least xG (5.25).

Brighton have lost only one of their last five trips to the Emirates Stadium (3-1-1 W-D-L).

