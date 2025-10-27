Transfer rumors, news: Ratcliffe blocks Man United move for Lewandowski

Steve Nicol discusses why Pep Guardiola's playing tactics might be the problem at Manchester City after loosing to Aston Villa. (1:12)

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has been linked with Manchester United, but the club's minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has shot that down, while 15-year-old Montpellier striker Lacine Megnan-Pave is on the radar of Barca and Arsenal. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski could leave the club soon. Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

- Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has blocked a shock move for Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, reports The Daily Mirror. Lewandowski, 37, is expected to become a free agent next summer, and won't be short of potential suitors if he does. However, United won't be among them as things stand, with Ratcliffe keen to "not repeat the mistakes of the past" by signing a player towards the end of his career. The Poland international has scored 73 league goals for Barcelona since joining in 2022 on a free transfer from Bayern Munich.

- Barcelona and Arsenal are set to battle to sign 15-year-old Montpellier striker Lacine Megnan-Pave, according to L'Equipe. Megnan-Pave has caught the eye with his performances for Montpellier's U19 side, where he has scored twice in five games, and the 6-foot tall left-footed forward could have a choice to make in the near future. Though Barcelona and their La Masia academy are tipped to get the deal over the line first.

- Bayern Munich are among the clubs considering a bid to sign FC Cologne winger Said El Mala in January, Sky Germany has revealed. El Mala, 19, is under contract at the club until June 2030, so his transfer is valued above the €40 million mark following an electric start to the Bundesliga season. As things stand, Cologne are not willing to entertain January offers that would see the 19-year-old return to the club on loan for the remainder of the season.

- Juventus are keeping tabs on Chelsea right back Malo Gusto, according to Calciomercato. The France international is viewed by Juve as a potential alternative to Atlético Madrid's Nahuel Molina, whom the club came close to signing back in the summer. Manager Igor Tudor is a big fan of Gusto, who has been in and out of the Chelsea starting XI so far this season. And, with captain Reece James returning to form and fitness in the right back position, the Blues may sanction Gusto's exit if a suitable offer arrives.

- Tottenham Hotspur may look to replace striker Dominic Solanke in the January transfer window, Football Insider reports. The England international hasn't impressed new Spurs boss Thomas Frank, although his ongoing fitness issues have not helped matters. The club hope to bring in a new forward when the transfer window reopens, with former Brentford star Ivan Toney among those linked in recent weeks.

- Santos are set to evaluate the technical conditions of extending Neymar's contract at the club, according to club president Marcelo Teixeira. (O Globo)

- Bukayo Saka is edging closer to agreeing a record-breaking new contract with Arsenal. He is set to become the club's highest-ever paid player, with a salary of over £300,000. (Football Insider)

- Barcelona are yet to decide whether they'll sanction a loan move for winger Roony Bardghji. Stuttgart were previously in advanced talks to sign the 19-year-old, and could be among his suitors if Barca place him on the loan list. (Sky Germany)

- Tottenham are tracking FC Porto striker Samu Aghehowa, 21, but Arsenal, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest are also interested. (Caught Offside)

- Manchester United midfielder Casemiro, 33, looks set to leave for free at the end of the season as the club won't extend his contract. (Football Insider)

- Roma are interested if Manchester United are willing to sanction a loan deal for forward Joshua Zirkzee. (TBR)

- Tottenham and Manchester United both made £50 million bids to sign Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo in the summer, which were rejected. (Telegraph)

- Out-of-favor Brentford midfielder Fábio Carvalho could return to the Bundesliga in January, and a loan move is being explored. (Sky Germany)

- West Ham United are keen on signing Barcelona wonderkid Pedro "Dro" Fernández in January. (Alan Nixon)

- Aston Villa want to sign winger Morgan Rogers, 23, to a new contract quickly. (Football Insider)

- A Juventus scout was present at Saturday's match between Udinese and Lecce to monitor midfielder Arthur Atta. The 22-year-old has impressed so far in Serie A this season, with three goal involvements in eight matches to date. (Nicolo Schira)

- AC Milan are planning on signing a center back and a striker in the winter transfer window. (Nicolo Schira)

- Wolverhampton Wanderers insist manager Vítor Pereira is "not under immediate threat" of being sacked, despite the club's poor start. (TalkSPORT)

- Peterborough United have held talks with former Swansea City manager Luke Williams over the vacant manager's post. (Sky Sports News)