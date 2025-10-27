Open Extended Reactions

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said his former club are in "crisis mode" after losing four straight games in the Premier League and questioned the physicality of the defending champions.

Defeat to Brentford on Saturday was the latest in a string of poor results of Arne Slot's side that has seen them register just one win in their last six in all competitions.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher, who made 737 appearances for Liverpool in a 17-year senior career, didn't mince his words speaking about the champions' form.

"To see the champions lose 4 games in a row in the Premier League with the expenditure in the summer, I think we're in crisis time for Liverpool right now," he said.

"Losing four games in a row for Brentford would be a disaster. For any promoted team ... You can't lose four on the bounce.

"There will be a lot of serious questions asked in the dressing room the manager and the coaching staff and also the people above the manager and the players.

"When they've looked at what they've spent, the players they've gone out and got they'll be looking for a lot more."

After struggling to deal with Brentford's long throws at the Gtech on Saturday, Carragher attributed the weakness to a lack of physicality.

"Liverpool have to look at the physicality and height within their team going forward because, right now, I don't think they have enough of it," he said.