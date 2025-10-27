Why everyone is talking about Bayern Munich's Lennart Karl, 17

Open Extended Reactions

Bayern Munich have started the 2025-26 season with 13 consecutive wins to equal the record set by AC Milan in 1992-93 across the five major European leagues. And they've done so without star midfielder Jamal Musiala, who broke his leg at the Club World Cup over the summer and will miss most of the campaign.

But they've also announced the next wonderkid on the European scene, as 17-year-old midfielder Lennart Karl has taken the world by storm to score twice in a week. Indeed, Karl has gone from rising star to regular first-team contributor at Bayern in only a matter of months, during which time he became the club's youngest-ever Champions League goal scorer when he netted against Club Brugge.

He first joined Bayern academy at age 12, after formative spells at Viktoria Aschaffenburg and Eintracht Frankfurt, but he raced through multiple youth groups within three years, made his bow for the senior team and signed a professional contract that runs until the end of 2028 (with a reported automatic option to extend it longer on his 18th birthday, Feb. 22, 2026)

A long-term prodigy within Germany's youth national teams, Karl's development has been both anticipated and carefully managed. Despite having only featured up to Under-17 level so far, his impact there has been emphatic, with seven goals in 13 outings, and he is often used as the creative lynchpin of a talented generation.

The goal for Bayern against Brugge put him on the map as one of Germany's most promising young prospects, and he continues to impress when given a chance to shine.

His game fits the concept of the modern Bayern attacking midfielder perfectly. Quick, direct, tactically flexible and technically superb, Karl has all the tools at his disposal and scored his first Bundesliga goal against Borussia Mönchengladbach at the weekend.

Position

Though generally comfortable in any role behind the central striker -- including as a No. 10 -- Karl is most effective as a right-sided playmaker who drifts inside onto his stronger left foot.

Excellent at playing between the defensive lines, his low center of gravity -- he measures at just under 5-foot-6 -- gives him the balance and agility to navigate short spaces. Meanwhile, an explosive first step makes him elusive in crowded areas, often allowing him to slip away from defenders before they've had the chance to get settled.

While predominantly right sided, Karl's versatility is also a significant plus. He can operate centrally as a linking midfielder, or push wider to create overloads, showing the spatial awareness and timing to adjust as the game develops.

His ability to receive the ball on the half-turn and connect quickly his teammates has also successfully translated to senior level.

Strengths

Arguably, Karl's most distinctive feature is his ball progression at pace. He manages physical contact well for his size, handles the ball neatly in tight areas and accelerates quickly away from pressure. His rapid changes of direction often open up space that he can exploit with disguised passes, give-and-go combinations, or early crosses. All of which are skills that make him hard to defend against.

Karl has also demonstrated that his build-up capabilities can be turned into end product. Across his U17 and U19 seasons at Bayern, Karl produced more than 30 goals and 10 assists, which are excellent figures for a teenager operating largely from wide or advanced midfield areas.

Those numbers match well with what scouts consistently praise: his direct, purposeful runs into the box, a confident shooting technique and an instinct for striking the ball early before defenders have time to react.

Even with only a handful of senior appearances under his belt, Karl's decision making in the final third is mature for his age. He often receives the ball cleanly, generally releases at the right moment and shows composure under pressure. Moreover, there a clear tactical imprint from Bayern's coaching at "The Campus" academy to his game: a preference for short, quick exchanges around the area, but also the vision to attack space when defenders step up too high.

Technically, Karl is very well equipped and thrives in combinational play, yet he also carries enough individual flair to create moments on his own. His first touch sets up his next move and his body orientation when receiving possession allows him to open up multiple passing angles.

While not a natural playmaker in the classical sense, his creative instincts -- especially on cutbacks and disguised through balls -- make him a valuable "connector" between midfield and attack.

While Karl isn't physically imposing, he does compensate to a certain degree with remarkable balance and coordination. Early signs have shown that he can deal with challenges, regain his footing and keep the ball alive under contact, which are pre-requisites for someone entering the physical intensity of top-flight football. Furthermore, his intensity also matches Bayern's brand of possession-dominant, attacking football.

Things to work on

Karl's next steps mostly revolve around consistency and robustness. While his technical base is already outstanding, sustaining intensity across full matches -- particularly off the ball -- remains an obvious area to work on.

Applying himself in the counter-press, tracking runners and maintaining compact defensive shape are also learning points and should come with maturity and physical development.

Some habits from youth football will need refining too. Against academy opponents, Karl could often beat one extra defender and still find a way to take a shot; at senior level, however, the right choice may be an early one-two pass or finding the overlapping right back. And while the speed of his decision making is good, exploiting the split-second "execution window" against experienced defenders is likely to be a key area to improve.

Bayern's head coach Vincent Kompany has publicly urged calm by stressing patience over premature expectations. That balance suits Karl's personality well, as he's grounded and receptive to feedback, aided by the presence of his agent and mentor -- former Germany captain Michael Ballack -- who advises him on his career and on developing the defensive side of his game.

Lennart Karl has thrust himself into the spotlight for Bayern Munich this season. Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

In quotes

"Lennart considers Martin Ödegaard as a role model, and I really do see parallels. But he's also a bit like Arjen Robben and Michael Olise - players who like to cut inside and finish." -- Bayern youth coach Patrick Kaniuth

"I'm not a fan of hype, and now he will be getting some of that. I'm a fan of training and calm ... Everyone knows he can score goals and if he keeps going like this, he'll get a chance and maybe at the right time he'll need a bit of calm." -- Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany

"As a young player, you don't have pressure. I want Lennart to feel that too. He has to enjoy what he's doing. If he makes mistakes, we'll discuss it. Hopefully, at some point, the pressure will be on his shoulders. But for now he should enjoy these moments without any pressure." -- Kompany

"He's a fantastic player. He's not afraid to dribble. He just has to keep working hard, and he'll have a great future ahead of him." -- Bayern teammate Harry Kane

"I really want to establish myself here at Bayern ... I always want to play and prove myself, whether it's with the first team, the U19s or the U17s. I intend to always give my all in order to continue to develop." -- Lennart Karl

What's next?

Bayern's stated progression plan for Karl is sensible: they want to avoid external noise and ensure his gradual exposure to senior football. After all, pre-season minutes have turned into real matchday opportunities, which is already an encouraging sign at a club where young attackers often wait longer for opportunities.

In the short term, Bayern seem intent on rotating Karl through multiple attacking roles: as a right-sided inside-forward, a narrow No. 10, and occasionally a left-sided option to encourage his two-footed development. Each role offers a different challenge, but will help refining abilities such as acceleration, composure, flexibility, game intelligence and creative risk-taking.

His continued involvement with Germany's youth teams is also expected and a U21 call-up seems a logical next step in November. Though at this rate a senior call-up (perhaps even for the summer's World Cup?) should not be ruled out either.