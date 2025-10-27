Wolves vs Chelsea: Kick-off time, how to watch Carabao Cup tie, stats, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in the midst of a topsy-turvy run of form. Last weekend, they were stunned at Stamford Bridge by Sunderland, which means they've got three wins and two losses in the last five games since their narrow third round win away at lower league Lincoln City.

With Cole Palmer out injured and João Pedro struggling to reproduce the form he showed at the Club World Cup and the early parts of the season, Enzo Maresca has been looking for some attacking consistency. After the Sunderland loss he bemoaned that his players "need to perform at 100%" and said "I think we were not good enough. Lack of creativity. We didn't create a lot, apart from the goal probably."

He couldn't have asked for better opponents for his forwards to rediscover form, though. Wolves are in the middle of a horror start to the season that's seen them take just two points in nine league games. Their only two wins this season have come in the Carabao Cup, a 3-2 win over West Ham United in the second round and a 2-0 win over Everton in the next.

After their last-minute loss to Burnley this weekend, Molineux turned toxic after the whistle and Pereira confronted the fans -- along with Strand Larsen -- and exchanged in heated discussions in front of the South Bank stand. With Wolves desperately needing a win, this could be a cracker of a Cup tie.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game:

How to watch:

The match will be on Sky Sports in the U.K., Paramount + in the United States, BeIN Sports in Australia, and FanCode in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, October 29, 7.45 p.m. BST (3.45 ET; 1.15 a.m. IST, Thursday and 6 a.m. AEDT, Thursday).

Venue: Molineux, Wolverhampton

Referee: Jarred Gillett

VAR: N.A.

Team news:

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Enso Gonzalez, F: knee, OUT, est. return early January

Chelsea

Malo Gusto, D: DOUBT

Benoît Badiashile, D: knock, OUT, est. return early-Dec.

Cole Palmer, F: groin, OUT, est. return late-Nov.

Dário Essugo, M: thigh, OUT, est. return late-Dec.

Liam Delap, F: hamstring, OUT, est. return mid-Nov.

Levi Colwill, D: ACL, OUT, est. late-April

Expected Lineups:

Wolverhampton Wanderers (3-4-2-1)

GK: Sam Johnstone

CB: Ladislav Krejci | CB: Santiago Bueno | CB: Emmanuel Agbadou

RWB: Matt Doherty | CM: Joao Gomes | CM: Marshall Munetsi | LWB: Hugo Bueno

AM: Jhon Arias | AM: Hwang Hee-Chan

CF: Jorgen Strand Larsen

Chelsea (4-2-3-1)

GK: Robert Sánchez

RB: Reece James | CB: Trevoh Chalobah | CB: Tosin Adarabioyo | LB: Marc Cucurella

CM: Romeo Lavia | CM: Andrey Santos

RW: Estêvão | CAM: Facundo Buonanotte | LW: Pedro Neto

CF: Marc Guiu

Stats:

This is a stat that's emblematic of Chelsea's struggles with their forwards -- across all competitions, their top scorers are Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandes (4 each).

For Wolves, only Jorgen Strand Larsen (3) and the pair of Marshall Munetsi and Rodrigo Gomes (2 each) have scored more than a single goal this season across all competitions.

Latest news and analysis:

Maresca admits lack of consistency costing Chelsea after latest loss

"We were not good enough and in the Premier League the consequences can be bad," he said. "When you're not able to win it's important that you don't lose.

Sunderland edge Chelsea with late Chemsdine Talbi strike

Chemsdine Talbi struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner as Sunderland stunned Chelsea with a 2-1 victory at Stamford Bridge.

Wolves boss Pereira: I understand fans' frustration after late defeat

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira admitted he "understands the frustration" of supporters -- as anger was directed towards both players and manager following a last-minute 3-2 Premier League defeat to Burnley at Molineux.

Foster scores last-minute winner as Burnley pile pressure on Wolves

It marked six months to the day since the hosts last won in the league -- a 3-0 win over Leicester -- and their wait for a first this campaign continued as they let in a late goal for the fourth game in a row.