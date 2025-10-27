Steve Nicol reacts to Liverpool's 3-2 loss to Brentford in the Premier League. (2:25)

Open Extended Reactions

Former Manchester United and England forward Wayne Rooney has attributed Liverpool's four game Premier League losing streak to a lack of leadership, adding that star man Mohamed Salah's form is a "big concern."

Defending champions Liverpool lost 3-2 at Brentford on Saturday, leaving them seventh in the league and seven points behind leaders Arsenal, who beat Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Amid their faltering title defence, Rooney has questioned whether Liverpool have the leaders required for the top end of the Premier League.

"Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, they've signed new deals but I don't think they've really led that team this season," Rooney said.

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have struggled to hit the heights of last season this term. Visionhaus/Getty Images

"I think body language tells you a lot, and I think we're seeing slightly different body language from the two of them.

"They are the top two players in that team and if their body language is not right, that affects everyone else. I might be wrong on this, but if I was a Liverpool fan or the manager, that would be a big concern for me."

- Liverpool in 'crisis mode' after 4 defeats on the bounce - Carragher

- Andy Robertson on dismal Liverpool form: Must 'work harder'

- Last season's good times for Liverpool feel a million miles away

Rooney also spoke of how Liverpool's may struggle to get back into winning ways after a series of sluggish performances.

"No one has seen this coming, it's hit them quick, it's hit them hard and I think they're struggling to find a way out of it," he said.

"This is a time where the manager and the leaders in the team need to figure it out very quickly."