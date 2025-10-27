Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has expressed his sympathy for Ange Postecoglou after he was sacked following Chelsea's 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest. (0:54)

Sean Dyche challenged Nottingham Forest to take responsibility and raise their "minimums" following a 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth in his first Premier League match in charge.

First-half goals from Marcus Tavernier and Junior Kroupi sealed victory for the Cherries, who sit second in the league table, four points behind Arsenal after nine games.

Dyche, appointed as Ange Postecoglou's successor on Tuesday, said his side were "just not doing the basics" in Sunday's loss, three days after achieving "a bit of relief" with their Europa League victory over Porto.

"I spoke to the group already [and said] 'raise your minimum'," Dyche said. "Don't accept a minimum day. Don't look to someone else to do it for you.

"Everyone's got to stay bloody-minded to go 'this is my job, this is my responsibility', and deliver what the team needs, not just what you need as an individual, and I think that's a work in progress."

Nineteen-year-old Kroupi has now scored four goals in his last three games for Bournemouth.

Boss Andoni Iraola said: "It's his way of playing. He's a great finisher.

"I think if he smells the chance of finishing, left foot, right foot, close, far or whatever, he will take it. I think this is his strength."