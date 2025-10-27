Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Kick-off time, how to watch Carabao Cup tie, stats, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool will hope to find some joy amid a terrible run of form as they take on Crystal Palace in their Carabao Cup fourth round tie at Anfield on Wednesday.

Arne Slot's defending Premier League champions have lost four consecutive matches in the league, the latest of which being a 3-2 defeat against Brentford. They become just the fourth defending champions ever to lose four straight games with Slot saying that the Brentford defeat was the worst of the lot.

"You cannot compare all of them, what's the most concerning thing is you lose four times in a row," he told TNT Sports after the game against Brentford. "So, it's always about the result. Afterwards you can judge the performance, which today, in my opinion, is the worst from all the four losses we've had."

Liverpool and Palace have already met twice this season. Palace won the season-opening FA Community Shield on penalties while also beating Liverpool 2-1 in the Premier League last month.

Slot might make a raft of changes to his starting XI with the likes of Federico Chiesa, Alexis Mac Allister and Rio Ngumoha in contention to play from the start while Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk could be rested.

Meanwhile, Palace began their season well but since their win against Liverpool in the league, they've lost to Everton, AEK Larnaca and Arsenal while sharing the points with Bournemouth in a 3-3 draw.

How to watch:

The match will be available on Sky Sports in the U.K., Paramount+ in the U.S., FanCode in India and beIN Sports in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 29, 7.45 p.m. BST, 2.45 p.m. ET; 01:15 a.m. IST (Thursday), and 5.45 a.m. AEDT (Thursday).

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Referee: Craig Pawson

VAR: N.A.

Team news:

Liverpool

Ryan Gravenberch, M: ankle, DOUBT

Giovanni Leoni, D: knee, OUT

Alisson Becker, GK: OUT

Curtis Jones, M: knock, DOUBT

Crystal Palace

Caleb Kporha, D: back, DOUBT

Chadi Riad, D: knee, OUT, est.return late-Nov

Cheick Doucouré, M: knee, OUT, est.return late-Nov

Expected Lineups:

Crystal Palace (3-4-2-1)

GK: Dean Henderson

CB: Marc Guéhi | CB: Maxence Lacroix | CB: Chris Richards

RWB: Daniel Muñoz | CM: Adam Wharton | CM: Will Hughes | LWB: Tyrick Mitchell

AM: Ismaïla Sarr | AM: Yeremy Pino

CF: Jean-Philippe Mateta

Liverpool (4-2-1-3)

GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili

RB: Conor Bradley | CB: Ibrahima Konaté | CB: Joe Gomez | LB: Andrew Robertson

CM: Wataru Endo | CM: Alexis Mac Allister

AM: Florian Wirtz

RW: Federico Chiesa | CF: Hugo Ekitike | LW: Rio Ngumoha

Stats:

Liverpool have lost four consecutive league games for the first time since February 2021. Their four losses in nine are also as many as they lost in the league in the whole of last season.

In the last five times both teams met each other, Crystal Palace have won three while Liverpool have claimed only one win.

Latest news and analysis:

Liverpool's lack of leadership, Salah's form 'big concerns' - Rooney

Former Manchester United and England forward Wayne Rooney has attributed Liverpool's four game Premier League losing streak to a lack of leadership, adding that star man Mohamed Salah's form is a "big concern."

Liverpool in 'crisis mode' after 4 defeats on the bounce - Carragher

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said his former club are in "crisis mode" after losing four straight games in the Premier League and questioned the physicality of the defending champions.

Andy Robertson on dismal Liverpool form: Must 'work harder'

Andy Robertson admitted Liverpool are "nowhere near good enough" after their slump continued at Brentford.

Last season's good times for Liverpool feel a million miles away

If the midweek demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League offered Liverpool some respite from their domestic woes, Saturday night's trip to West London brought them back down to earth with an almighty bang.

Eze gives Arsenal a 'magic moment' to sink old club Palace

These are the "magic moments" Mikel Arteta spoke of. That was how the Arsenal boss once described what Eberechi Eze could bring to his team, and Sunday's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace was the day that prediction became a reality.