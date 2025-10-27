Clásico highlights: Bellingham, Mbappé star in Real Madrid win

Open Extended Reactions

Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé were on the scoresheet as Xabi Alonso led Real Madrid to their first Clásico win in their last four attempts.

The win stretches Madrid's lead at the top of LaLiga to five points after 10 games played.

Mbappé opened the scoring after 20 minutes after a sublime ball from Bellingham sliced open Barça's defence, before Fermín López got the Catalan side back level before half-time.

Just five minutes later however the ball was back in Barça's net as Bellingham tapped home unopposed to add another Clásico winner to his resume and ensure Alonso registered his first big time win in Madrid.

As ever with Clásico's the result didn't come without controversy however with Vinícius Júnior stealing headlines when coming off the pitch and a post-game scuffle seeing Madrid reserve keeper Andriy Lunin see red and five others see yellow cards.

