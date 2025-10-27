Open Extended Reactions

Vinícius Júnior has said Real Madrid's players "didn't mean to offend anyone" in the on-field clashes that marred the end of Sunday's 2-1 Clásico win over Barcelona, while insisting that "we have to defend our side."

The forward was substituted in the 72nd minute of the game at the Santiago Bernabéu -- with Madrid leading 2-1 -- and reacted angrily, questioning coach Xabi Alonso's decision before heading down the tunnel.

However the Brazil international returned to the bench to take part in the confrontation between both sets of players at the full-time whistle, attempting to confront Lamine Yamal, and receiving a yellow card.

"A message to all Madridistas, especially those who came to the Bernabeu and supported us," Vinícius told Real Madrid TV after the game. "The Clásico is like that; there are a lot of things happening on and off the pitch.

Vinícius Júnior has said Real Madrid's player had to stand their ground when they clashed with Barcelona players at the end of El Clásico. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"We try to maintain a balance, but it's not always possible. We didn't want to offend anyone, not Barça players, nor the fans. We know that when we step onto the pitch, we have to defend our side, and that's how it was today."

Five players were yellow carded after the full-time scuffle, while Madrid substitute Andriy Lunin was sent off.

The build-up to the Clásico had been dominated by comments from Yamal saying Madrid "rob and complain."

Coach Alonso tried to downplay both Vinicius' reaction to being substituted, and the scenes at the final whistle.

"I focus on a lot of positive things in the game, and positive things from Vini," Alonso said in his news conference. "We'll talk about [the reaction] of course."

On the clashes between teams, Alonso blamed "the tension of the moment."

"I interpret it with normality, we don't have to make too much of it," Alonso said. "It's the tension of the moment, for them and us. These scuffles have always happened."