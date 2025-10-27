Vinícius Júnior is involved in a dustup between benches in the final seconds of Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Barcelona. (0:41)

Barcelona assistant coach Marcus Sorg said Lamine Yamal is learning how to handle the Clásico crowd after he received a hostile reception in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Yamal, 18, was given a standing ovation at the Bernabéu just over a year ago while playing for Spain, but those cheers turned to jeers over the weekend following remarks he made about Madrid getting favorable refereeing calls.

"It could be [that], probably a little bit, because he is also learning to deal with the audience, the shouting and whistles from spectators," Sorg said of whether the atmosphere had affected Yamal.

"It's normal. Normally he's very motivated and plays well. Today it was not so easy for him."

Yamal has never been afraid to play up to the Clásico rivalry. After Barça won all four meetings between the two teams last year, he said Madrid could not "handle" them, later adding that they can speak "when they beat me."

After a now infamous prematch jibe, Lamine Yamal had a quiet game in the first Clásico of the season. Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

However, it was comments made on the Kings League's YouTube channel -- the seven-a-side competition run by former Barça defender Gerard Piqué -- last week which irked Madrid fans and players ahead of the game.

The Barça winger suggested Madrid benefit from debatable refereeing calls and yet they still "complain."

As a result, his name was heavily jeered when read out before the match, with his every touch whistled once the game kicked off. Some of the biggest roars came when he was outbattled by left-back Álvaro Carreras or when he shot over in the second half.

At full time, Madrid players Dani Carvajal and Vinícius Júnior both made a beeline for Yamal, making a talking gesture with their hands, as a melee broke out which led to Los Blancos' backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin being sent off and five players booked.

Frenkie de Jong criticised Carvajal's provocation, saying the right-back, who played behind Yamal as Spain won Euro 2024 last summer, should have dealt with the issue in private.

Yamal -- who still has three goals and five assists in eight appearances this term -- is perhaps enduring the most difficult period of his short career to date after missing several games with a groin injury during September and October.

Sorg says he is still fighting to find his best form again, but also gave Madrid credit for how they defended.

"He came from an injury and he needs rhythm and more games at the highest level," he added. "It's normal, he's 18. We have to give him time, we have to help him, we do it all together.

"The opponents try everything to defend very well, they adapt this season, so we work with him to help him bring his best version on the pitch again.

"So, for Lamine it was not so easy. We talked about in the half time; we have to bring him more in 1v1 situations. But the defenders did a good job and we have to accept it.

"They played 2v1 against him. They wanted to avoid him coming in the box for the finishing and everything. It's normal. He's young and he has to improve and we will help him."

Madrid's win took them five points clear of Barça at the top of LaLiga, with the Blaugrana not back in action until the weekend, when they host Elche in the league.