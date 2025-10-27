Open Extended Reactions

Slumping Juventus fired coach Igor Tudor on Monday following three straight losses and an eight-match winless run.

The 47-year-old took charge in March and steered the side to a fourth-placed finish in Serie A, and this summer was rewarded with a new contract running until June 2027.

However, a frustrating start to this season sees Juventus lying eighth in the league table and without a win in eight games across all competitions -- they have not scored in the last four.

Tudor's last game came on Sunday, when his side lost 1-0 to Lazio.

His departure was announced on Monday with Juventus confirming Massimo Brambilla, coach of Juventus Next Gen in Serie C, will take temporary charge of the first team for their midweek meeting with Udinese.

A club statement read: "Juventus announces that it has today relieved Igor Tudor of his duties as head coach of the men's first team, along with his staff consisting of Ivan Javorcic, Tomislav Rogic and Riccardo Ragnacci.

"The club thanks Igor Tudor and his entire staff for their professionalism and dedication over the past few months and wishes them all the best for their future careers."

Tudor was appointed to replace the fired Thiago Motta and initially given a contract until the end of the season -- including the Club World Cup in the United States.

It was confirmed in June that the 47-year-old was to stay on after guiding Juventus to fourth place and the final Champions League spot with five wins in nine games in Serie A.

Tudor played for Juventus for nearly a decade from 1998-2007 and he previously coached Udinese, Hellas Verona and Lazio in Italy.

The Croatian was also an assistant coach to Andrea Pirlo at Juventus in 2020-21. Pirlo and Tudor were fired at the end of the season.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.