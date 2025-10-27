Find out how Sarina Wiegman's England lost 2-1 to Brazil in an international friendly at the Etihad Stadium. (1:11)

England goalkeeper Hanah Hampton could return to the Lionesses for the upcoming friendly against Australia, after being unavailable against Brazil, manager Sarina Wiegman has said.

Khiara Keating made her England debut, filling in for the Chelsea No. 1 in the 2-1 defeat by the South American champions on Saturday, but Hampton could return to the squad, providing she makes it through the final training session on Monday, to face Australia in Derby on Tuesday.

"She is progressing really well, has ticked all the boxes so far," Weigman told a news conference.

"Today there's another training session which she has to come through but things look really good. We are still one day to go, and today we have a good session for her today. If things go well, then she will be available tomorrow."

Hampton, 24, was one of the stars of England's Euro 2025 victory, saving two penalties in the final shootout win against Spain and became the first female recipient of the Yashin Trophy at the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

Wiegman praised the qualities of her first-choice keeper. "First task of a goalkeeper is to keep the ball out of the net, together with the team. She's also very good with her feet, the long-distance kicks and also playing possession game. That's a super strength of hers," she said.

England under-23 and West Ham defender Anouk Denton was called up to the senior side to make up the 25-player squad following several injuries.

"We have a squad of 25 now. After the match, we had some niggles. Things have gone well. Everyone will be on the pitch, so we're in preparing stage for tomorrow. So if things go well, we have to make a decision for the 23s."

On the minor injuries, Wiegman said that "they're not big things to share. They're football players, there's always small things. I just didn't want to take the risk. We're still building some players - Lucy Bronze, Niamh Charles," she added.

Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy [illness] and Manchester United midfielder Jess Park [concussion] both missed Saturday's game, with Lauren Hemp, Lauren James and Leah Williamson still absent via injury.

Following the loss to Brazil, Weigman admitting that the South Americans "challenged" the Lionesses, but expects that Australia will pose different difficulties.

"I think tomorrow's game will challenge us in different ways," she said. "In general, what we want to get to is when we're in possession be a bit quicker in our decision making, do a little bit better in execution technically - your first touch, the pace of the ball, where do you pass it too and then execution and connection. In general, that's what we talked about, that's what we can take into the game tomorrow.

"With Joe Montemurro, they [Australia] have a new coach since the summer, they've played a couple of friendlies. What he has expressed and what we have seen - Australia are a top team, very powerful. They're playing more direct, they're starting to play more in the build-up too. That's what we're expecting tomorrow. We'll see how we can challenge them."