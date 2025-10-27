Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Kick-off time, how to watch Carabao Cup tie, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle United face Tottenham Hotspur in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening at St. James' Park in what is perhaps the highest-profile fixture in the round.

Both teams come into this game on the back of Premier League wins at the weekend. A 90th-minute Bruno Guimarães winner gave Newcastle all three points as they beat Fulham 2-1 at St. James', whereas Tottenham were hugely impressive in their 3-0 win over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium - a game in which centre-back Micky van de Ven scored twice for Thomas Frank's side.

Spurs have been inconsistent in their recent games, having lost to Aston Villa in the Premier League last weekend, before drawing against Monaco in the Champions League -- a result they owed to their goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Newcastle's win against Fulham followed a superb 3-0 win in the Champions League against Benfica, but their Premier League form has been patchy too -- they've won only three league games all season.

In the previous round of the Cup, Newcastle beat Bradford City 4-1, while Spurs beat Doncaster Rovers 3-0. It remains to be seen how much either manager will decide to shuffle their packs for this game, with both teams having a packed schedule coming up, in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Tottenham's next three games include hosting Chelsea and traveling to Manchester United either side of a Champions League home game against FC Copenhagen. Newcastle have two Premier League away trips to London to follow, to face West Ham United and Brentford, and they host Athletic Club in the Champions League next week.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on Sky Sports in the U.K., Paramount+ in the U.S., FanCode in India and BeIN Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 29, 8:00 p.m. GMT (4:00 p.m. ET; 1:30 a.m. IST, Thursday and 6.00 a.m. AEST, Thursday)

Venue: St. James' Park, Newcastle

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

Injury news:

Newcastle United

Lewis Hall, D: hamstring, OUT, est. return early-Nov.

Tino Livramento, D: knee, OUT, est. return early-Dec.

Yoann Wissa, F: knee, OUT, est. return early-Nov.

Tottenham Hotspur

Ben Davies, D: muscle, OUT

Cristian Romero, D: muscle, DOUBT

Destiny Udogie, D: discomfort, DOUBT

Kota Takai, D: foot, DOUBT

James Maddison, M: ACL, OUT, est. return mid-Feb.

Yves Bissouma, M: ankle, OUT, est. return early-Nov.

Dejan Kulusevski, M: knee, OUT, est. return early-Nov.

Radu Dragusin, D: ACL, OUT

Dominic Solanke, F: ankle, OUT, est. return early-Nov.



Expected Lineups:

Newcastle United (4-3-3)

GK: Aaron Ramsdale

RB: Emil Krafth | CB: Fabian Schar | CB: Malick Thiaw | LB: Dan Burn

CM: Sandro Tonali | CM: Bruno Guimarães | CM: Joe Willock

RW: Anthony Elanga | CF: Nick Woltemade | LW: Anthony Gordon

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1)

GK: Guglielmo Vicario

RB: Pedro Porro | CB: Kevin Danso | CB: Micky van de Ven | LB: Djed Spence

CM: Rodrigo Bentancur | CM: Joao Palhinha

RW: Mohammed Kudus | CAM: Pape Matar Sarr | LW: Brennan Johnson

CF: Richarlison

Stats:

Tottenham have the most away points in the Premier League this season (13 -- W4,D1), with 82% of their points this season being won on the road (14/17).

Tottenham's Mohammed Kudus has made the most dribbles in the Premier League this season.

Latest news and analysis:

Van de Ven, Spurs set-piece strength hands Everton first home loss

Micky van de Ven's first-half brace means they have scored 15 goals from corners across the last two seasons.

Tottenham not PL title contenders despite being third - Frank

Tottenham's dominant 3-0 win away at Everton carried them to third in the Premier League after nine games, but manager Thomas Frank doesn't believe they are title contenders this season.

Bruno Guimarães strikes late as Newcastle beat Fulham

Skipper Bruno Guimarães got Newcastle out of jail with a 90th-minute winner to extend Fulham's Premier League losing streak to four games.