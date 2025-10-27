Cam Norrie sets up meeting with Carlos Alcaraz at Paris Masters

Open Extended Reactions

Cam Norrie set up an intriguing second round clash at the Paris Masters on Monday. Ibrahim Ezzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Cameron Norrie will face Carlos Alcaraz in the second round of the Paris Masters after defeating Sebastian Baez in straight sets.

The British No. 2 triumphed 6-3, 6-4 over the Argentinean to set up a meeting with the player that eliminated him the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Norrie won four out of six break points compared with his opponent's two to rack up his third win in three meetings with the current world No. 287.

It was his first match since being eliminated from the Austria Open by Italy's Matteo Berrettini in a dramatic round-of-16 match last week.

Alcaraz is set to enter the tournament being played at the La Défense Arena in the second round.