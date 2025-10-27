Open Extended Reactions

The Turkish Football Federation said Monday it was investigating more than 150 referees in professional leagues who were allegedly betting on football matches.

Federation president İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu said at a news conference that government agencies have determined that 371 of 571 active referees have at least one account with a betting company.

He said 152 with the accounts placed bets on football, including seven top-level referees and 15 top- level assistants.

Hacıosmanoğlu said 10 referees placed bets on more than 10,000 matches, one alone on 18,227 games, in five years but some did it only once.

"We know the Turkish football needs a change," Hacıosmanoğlu said. "Our duty is to elevate Turkish football to its rightful place and to purge it of all its filth."

He said the federation's disciplinary board will deal with the cases immediately.