The New York Red Bulls announced a revamp of its sporting leadership, with manager Sandro Schwarz being dismissed while sporting director Jochen Schneider resigning so he could return to Europe to be with his family.

In the same announcement, former Canadian international Julian de Guzman, who worked under Schneider as the sporting director of the Red Bulls reserve side the past two seasons, has been promoted to sporting director of the first team.

The changes come following a 2025 campaign in which the Red Bulls failed to make the playoffs for the first time in 15 seasons. This was after New York reached the 2024 MLS Cup final, where it lost 2-1 to the LA Galaxy.

"We are deeply grateful for all that Jochen has brought to our organization during his time here," said club president Marc de Grandpré. "Jochen's expertise and leadership were instrumental in assembling a team that has competed at the highest level. While we are saddened to see him depart, he will always be part of the family. We fully respect his decision and wish him and his family all the best in the days and months ahead.

"At the same time, we know Julian will build on Jochen's great work and continue to strengthen the foundation that has been set. We would also like to thank Sandro for his dedication in leading our team on the pitch over the last two seasons. His professionalism and commitment have left a lasting impact on the organization, and we will always remember him for securing our first Eastern Conference Championship."

Schneider was named sporting director in 2022, and while his tenure included the acquisitions of Emil Forsberg and Eric Choupo-Moting, there was heavy emphasis on promoting academy players to the first team. The first-team roster boasted 12 academy players this season, including midfielder Julian Edelman and defender Noah Eile, who each logged more than 2,000 minutes.

But in tandem with Schwarz, who was manager the last two seasons, the Red Bulls weren't able to ascend to the upper reaches of the Eastern Conference in 2025. Even in the 2024 season, when the club reached the MLS Cup final, the Red Bulls could only manage a seventh-place finish in the conference standings.

"It has been an incredible privilege and honor to lead this extraordinary organization and work alongside such talented individuals," said Schneider. "Over the past few years, I've poured my heart into this club, and I am immensely proud of what we've accomplished together. Mentoring Julian has been one of the most rewarding aspects of my time here, and I have no doubt that he is the perfect person to take the helm and lead the Red Bulls into their next chapter.

"While I will deeply miss this club, my family must come first, and I need to be with them. That said, I will always remain close to Julian and the Red Bulls, and I look forward to seeing the team's continued success."

In terms of a possible replacement, there are already two members of the Red Bulls organization with whom de Guzman is familiar. Ibrahim Sekagya was the manager of Red Bulls II until halfway through the season when he was promoted to the first team staff. He was replaced by former U.S. international Michael Bradley, a former Red Bulls player who played at the club under his father, former United States manager Bob Bradley.