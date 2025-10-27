Open Extended Reactions

Former Atlanta United FC and Inter Miami CF manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino, as well as former Portland Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese are among the finalists to fill the managerial vacancy with Atlanta, multiple sources confirmed to ESPN.

The Athletic was first to report on Martino's interest, and even went so far as to say he is the front runner. Savarese's interest in the Atlanta job hasn't been previously reported. One source added that Atlanta isn't done interviewing candidates, with another interview schedule to take place on Tuesday.

Martino, 62, has been out of work since abruptly leaving his position with Miami last November, following the Herons' shock playoff exit at the hands of Atlanta United. He was hired in 2016 as the first manager in Atlanta's history, culminating in an MLS Cup triumph in 2018. He left following that season to take up the managerial reins of the Mexico men's national team.

Following the 2022 World Cup, Martino took over at Miami, which he managed for two seasons. Among the clubs he has also managed are Argentine side Newell's Old Boys, Barcelona and the Argentina men's national team.

Savarese, 54, most recently managed Portland from 2017-23. He led the Timbers to the 2021 MLS Cup final, where they fell to New York City FC on penalties. Prior to that he managed the New York Cosmos of the now defunct NASL from 2012-17. He has since worked as an analyst for ESPN as well as MLS broadcasts on Apple TV.

Atlanta is a club in a considerable state of flux, falling from its lofty perch among the MLS elite to just barely avoiding having the worst record in the league this season. According to data from the MLS Players Association, Atlanta had the third-highest payroll in the league at $27.6 million, but recorded just 28 points in 34 matches, only two points ahead of last place D.C. United.

The poor performances cost manager Ronny Deila his job after just one season in charge. Including Deila, Atlanta has burned through four different managers since Martino's departure. The Five Stripes have only qualified for the playoffs in three of the last six seasons.