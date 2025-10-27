Open Extended Reactions

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- The Colorado Rapids parted ways with head coach Chris Armas on Monday after two seasons in charge.

The Rapids finished 11-15-8 this season as their attempt to earn a spot in the MLS Cup playoffs fell short. The team has started the process to pick a new coach.

Over his time with the Rapids, Armas helped the team make the playoffs last season and to a third-place finish in the 2024 Leagues Cup tournament. Colorado also won back-to-back Rocky Mountain Cup crowns.

"We're grateful to Chris for the professionalism and passion he brought to the club," Pádraig Smith, the president of the Rapids, said in a statement. "He helped our group take meaningful steps forward over the past two seasons and leaves behind a strong culture that will serve us well as we begin this next chapter."

Armas said he's "proud of the work we've done here and the progress the team has made." He added the Rapids are a "special club with passionate fans, and I'll always be grateful for my time in Colorado."