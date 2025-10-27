Open Extended Reactions

The relationship between Vinícius Júnior and Xabi Alonso has deteriorated after the forward reacted angrily to being substituted in Sunday's Clásico, sources have told ESPN, following a start to the season which has seen the Real Madrid coach leave the forward out of the starting lineup three times.

Vinícius was visibly upset by Alonso opting to replace him with Rodrygo in the 72nd minute at the Santiago Bernabéu, with Madrid leading 2-1, and questioned the decision before heading straight down the tunnel.

ESPN has previously reported that Vinicius' camp feel the coach is not a fan of the player, and talks over a new contract -- with the Brazil international's current deal up in 2027 -- have stalled in recent months.

Sources said that the relationship between Alonso and Vinícius has not broken down, but it has been damaged.

Vinícius plans to speak to fellow members of the Madrid squad about the situation, before a face-to-face meeting with Alonso, sources said.

Vinícius Júnior was upset at being substituted in Sunday's Clásico. Alberto Gardin/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Madrid's players have two days' rest after Sunday's Clásico victory, and will return to training on Wednesday.

In a post-game news conference on Sunday, Alonso confirmed that he planned to speak to Vinícius about his reaction to being substituted.

"I'll focus on a lot of the positive things in the game, and good things from Vini," Alonso said. "We'll talk about [Vini's reaction] of course, but I don't want to move the spotlight away from what's really important."

Vinicius has scored five goals in LaLiga and provided four assists.

He was left out of the starting eleven against Real Oviedo and Getafe in LaLiga, and against Marseille in the Champions League.

Madrid's win over Barcelona left them five points clear at the top of the LaLiga table.