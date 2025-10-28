Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior could seek an exit in the January transfer window, while Barcelona are targeting AC Milan's Rafael Leão. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Viní, Xabi relations strained after Clasico

- Sources: 'Tata' in talks for possible Atlanta return

- Juventus sack Tudor after just seven months

The relationship between Vinícius Júnior and Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso has deteriorated after the forward reacted angrily to being substituted in Sunday's Clásico, sources told ESPN. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Vinícius Júnior is seriously considering leaving Real Madrid, according to Diario AS. The 25-year-old could look to move on as early as January if conditions for him remain the same at the club, following a start to the season in which Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso has left him out of the starting lineup three times and substituted him on a regular basis. Sources have told ESPN that Vini Jr.'s relationship with Alonso has deteriorated after he reacted angrily to being taken off during Sunday's 2-1 win over Barcelona in the Clasico, and face-to-face talks are set to be held. He was linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia during the summer.

- A move for AC Milan winger Rafael Leão is still being considered by Barcelona, according to Diario Sport. The Blaugrana see the 26-year-old Portugal international as a potential long-term option, but his valuation of €80 million could make a deal difficult to pursue. Whether they continue to monitor Leão is expected to hinge on the future of on-loan Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who has made a strong impression at the club, and could be signed permanently after several impressive performances on the left side of the attack.

- An offer worth between £100m and £120m will be required to land Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson amid interest from clubs in the Premier League, according to Florian Plettenberg. Newcastle United and Manchester United are believed to have registered their interest in the 22-year-old England international, with plans to make an approach for him next summer. Anderson has made nine starts in the Premier League this season, and there is no release clause in his contract at the City Ground.

- Both Bayern Munich and Barcelona are interested in signing Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani, says Florian Plettenberg. The 23-year-old is expected to move next summer amid interest from across Europe, with Bundesliga champions Bayern being the latest team to join the race for him. That could see a battle develop with the Blaugrana, who are looking for a long-term successor for striker Robert Lewandowski. Asllani, a Kosovo international, has scored five goals in eight league games so far this season.

- Napoli have been handed a boost in their hopes of signing on-loan Manchester United forward Rasmus Højlund, reports the Daily Mirror. The Serie A club are reported to have been given the "green light" to bring forward the deal and sign the 22-year-old permanently in January for the £38m fee that was agreed with the Red Devils on a permanent option clause. Højlund has discovered bright form for reigning champions, having scored six goals in as many games across all competitions this season.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:33 Moreno: Vinicius' behaviour is harming his career Ale Moreno talks about Vinicius Jr attitude in El Clasico when Xabi Alonso subbed him off and at the players' scuffle after full time.

OTHER RUMORS

- Endrick has given his representatives two months to find a club to join on loan in January if his situation at Real Madrid hasn't changed. His priority would be joining a club abroad, as he wouldn't feel comfortable playing against Madrid. (Diario AS)

- Manchester United are set to "block" the potential departures of midfielder Kobbie Mainoo and striker Joshua Zirkzee in January. (The Sun)

- Bayern Munich have "cooled" their interest in Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic. (Christian Falk)

- Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jobe Bellingham has no interest in a January move to Manchester United. (Daily Mirror)

- There are no circumstances in which Aston Villa will consider offloading defender Ezri Konsa in January. (Football Insider)

- Juventus have joined Internazionale and AC Milan in the race for Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-Jae. (Christian Falk)

- Tottenham Hotspur are admirers of Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye. (TEAMtalk)

- Both Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are keen on Napoli midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- There will be no release clause in the new contract of Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Lennart Karl, who will receive an automatic extension at the Allianz Arena until 2029 on his 18th birthday in February. (Florian Plettenberg)

- PSV Eindhoven are keen to hand winger Dele Thomas a new contract amid interest from Europe. (Eindhovens Dagblad)

- Internazionale are looking to sign a center-back as they search for a future successor for Francesco Acerbi. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Borussia Dortmund are interested in River Plate attacking midfielder Juan Cruz Meza. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Juventus are in talks with former Italy coach Luciano Spalletti to become their next manager after firing Igor Tudor. Roberto Mancini is considered an alternative candidate. (Sky Italia)