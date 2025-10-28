Open Extended Reactions

Chris Sutton wants Ange Postecoglu back at Celtic. Getty

Ange Postecoglou has been backed by Chris Sutton to become Celtic's new manager and restore the positivity at the struggling club.

Brendan Rodgers resigned as manager on Monday after a dreadful start to the season and internal strife with the club hierarchy.

Rodgers was accused of being 'divisive' in an explosive statement from principal shareholder Dermot Desmond upon his exit.

Although temporary duties fall to Martin O'Neill and Shaun Maloney, ex-Celtic striker Sutton wants to see Postecoglou return.

"Yeah, I think so. I think Ange would be a smart appointment," Sutton told Sky Sports News.

"He was loved the first time around. His brand of football went down well in Glasgow.

"He is out of work. I think it would be a pretty obvious choice, a good choice, and would bring positivity back to Celtic, which they need right now."

Postecoglou won five trophies in two seasons with Celtic before leaving for Tottenham, where he led them to the Europa League.

Most recently he managed Nottingham Forest but his stint was cut short after 39 days, without a win.

Martin O'Neill is back to temporarily lead Celtic. Getty

Meanwhile, O'Neill returns alongside Maloney to hold the fort.

"He is loved by the supporters," Sutton said. "Had the club handed the role to just Maloney, a lot of supporters would have been unhappy.

"They have got a figurehead. But the question is: who will be the next Celtic manager? It won't be an easy situation.

"Whoever is taking over, the squad is decimated by injuries to top players. There isn't strength in depth. The next 16-17 games until January, the squad will come under pressure.

"There is a cup semifinal against Rangers which is absolutely massive.

"In the short-term Martin doesn't have an easy task, with what he's taking over.

"The support will be happy that Martin has come back because he was loved in his time as manager. His era was the beginning of Celtic's dominance in Scottish football. But this will only be a short-term role. He will try to galvanise the club."

- Brendan Rodgers 'divisive,' made 'untrue' comments - Celtic chief

- Scottish Premiership table

Rodgers' second spell in charge of Celtic came to an end after tension with Desmond.

"It's a complete shock, this whole situation, Brendan resigning," Sutton said.

"Brendan, with some of the stuff he's said in the recent past, [I thought] he wants out. There has clearly been a breakdown with the club hierarchy.

"It stems to the start of the season when Brendan went public, and was critical of the lack of quality coming into the club. He felt let down.

"Celtic were knocked out of the Champions League qualifier. It has been a really slow start to the season. They have lost quality players and haven't replaced them. He felt that he wasn't backed.

"Dermot Desmond's statement is very critical of Brendan. "Whenever there is a breakdown it is inevitable that something has to give."