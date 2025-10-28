Flamengo fans injured in bus accident Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

A source has told ESPN that 46 people were injured on Monday when a bus carrying Flamengo fans en route to Buenos Aires overturned in a highway in Brazil.

The fans were traveling to Avellaneda, Buenos Aires, for Wednesday's second leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinal return leg at Racing.

The accident, which took place in Via Dutra, the main highway connecting Rio de Janeiro with Sao Paulo, saw the bus spun for reasons still unknown and end up overturning on the road.

Of the 46 people injured, four are in serious condition, 10 suffered moderate injuries while 32 suffered minor injuries, Rio SP, the company that manages the Dutra highway confirmed to ESPN.

"Flamengo learned of the accident involving a fan bus heading to Buenos Aires and contacted the Mayor of Barra Mansa, Luiz Furlani, who promptly made the Municipal Hospital and Santa Casa hospital available to assist the injured," the club said.

"We also contacted the Fire Department General Command and is in direct contact with the Rio Federal Highway Police (PRF) Superintendence, monitoring all on-site operations. We continue to monitor the situation."

Three-time Copa Libertadores champions Flamengo lead 1-0 heading into Wednesday's second leg.