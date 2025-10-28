Beth Mead says she's "not the biggest fan" of the new league phase format in the Women's Champions League. (1:06)

Despite finishing second in the Ballon D'Or rankings this year, Mariona Caldentey has been left off the shortlist for 2025 FIFPRO Women's World 11.

Caldentey's omission from the shortlist, which is voted for exclusively by players, is glaring considering her exploits last season.

She scored nine goals and registered two assists to lead Arsenal to Women's Champions League glory in her debut season at the club. Her 14 goal contributions in the Women's Super League (WSL) saw her win the WSL Player of the Year Award.

Meanwhile, four of Caldentay's Arsenal teammates -- Leah Williamson, Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo and Michelle Agyemang (on loan at Brighton) -- have been shortlisted in the World 11.

The former Barcelona player was central to Spain's run to the Euro 2025 final as well. She started all six games, scoring twice and registering two assists.

La Roja's Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmatí, Olga Carmona, Vicky López, Athenea del Castillo and Patri Guijarro all made the cut for the World 11 shortlist.

The final team will be announced on Nov. 3.

FIFPRO Women's World 11 shortlist:

Goalkeepers: Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham FC), Mary Earps (Paris Saint-Germain), Hannah Hampton (Chelsea)

Defenders: Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash), Ona Batlle (Barcelona), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Chelsea), Olga Carmona (Paris Saint-Germain), Ellie Carpenter (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona), Ghizlane Chebbak (Al Hilal), Debinha (Kansas City Current), Patri Guijarro (Barcelona), Vicky López (Barcelona), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Chelsea)

Forwards: Michelle Agyemang (Arsenal/Brighton), Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride), Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid), Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid), Chloe Kelly (Arsenal), Marta (Orlando Pride), Alessia Russo (Arsenal)