Martin O'Neill has returned to Celtic almost 20 years after his first stint at the club came to an end. Getty

Martin O'Neill has confirmed that he does not intend to remain as Celtic head coach beyond the end of the season, saying that he intends to "keep the seat warm" for a permanent successor that he thinks will be "a young manager with proven ability."

O'Neill was named as interim manager after Brendan Rodgers' resignation was announced on Monday. It marks O'Neill's second spell in charge of the Scottish giants -- he left Celtic for Aston Villa in 2005 after winning seven major trophies during a five-year reign.

Asked about his previous stint at the club, O'Neill told talkSPORT: "I had a super time there. It was an absolute privilege to have managed them before. My time had gone.

"I think I said that to you a long time ago. I can't emphasise this enough, this is a short term until a permanent manager is appointed.

"I think that Celtic will be searching around, as I said to you, for that young manager with proven ability who has got a bit of a track record. I will just sit in there and keep the seat warm for him."