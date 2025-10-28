Open Extended Reactions

TwoNWSL teams, Kansas City Current and San Diego Wave FC, are set to play in the $5 million World Sevens Football (W7F) tournament, taking place Dec. 5-7 at Beyond Bancard Field, home of the USL Super League's Fort Lauderdale United FC.

The two NWSL sides join Canada's AFC Toronto, Mexico's Club América and Tigres Femenil, Brazil's Clube de Regatas do Flamengo, and Colombia's Deportivo Cali Femenino for the competition, made up of two 15-minute halves with a group and knockout stage and the largest prize pool in the women's game.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Kansas City Current and San Diego Wave FC to our exhilarating 7v7 tournament, where they will compete against top clubs from across the Americas," Sarah Cummins, CEO of W7F, said in a news release. "This high-stakes competition showcases the talent and ambition fueling the women's game today.

"We know the fans will come out and cheer on these world-class teams as they compete for the title and a significant prize, reflecting our ongoing commitment to creating opportunities that reward excellence and elevate women's football on the global stage."

Bayern Munich won the inaugural European tournament in May.

Adrian Jacob, the head of World Sevens Football, said that the second edition of W7F will be a "bigger, better" production with less "European conservativism" and more fanfare.

"We all want to make it faster. We want to make it louder, bigger, brasher, just really embrace it. I think that's what we're going to be doing...

"If you go to the States, you've got to be bigger. You've got to put it all out there, really."

The Kansas City Current will play in World Sevens Football this December. Jamie Sabau/NWSL via Getty Images

All eight participants in the inaugural event in Portugal in May were from Europe.

"The women's football calendar is not the easiest to navigate," Jacob said. "There's a lot of overlapping and a lot of gaps there. It's trying to find those gaps where you can have more than one continent playing."

The Current are led by international stars like Malawian Temwa Chawinga, the 2024 NWSL MVP and Golden Boot winner and a 2025 Ballon d'Or nominee, and Brazil internationals Debinha, Lorena, and Bia Zaneratto. They recently won the 2025 NWSL Shield and will take the No. 1 seed into the postseason.

"Our team thrives on intensity, creativity, and competition, which fit perfectly with the 7v7 style of play," Current assistant Milan Ivanovic said in a news release. "This tournament is an incredible opportunity for our players to test themselves against some of the world's best in a dynamic, fast-paced environment. The growth of women's football is accelerating globally, and events like World Sevens Football help showcase the skill and excitement that define our sport. We can't wait to bring the KC Current energy to Fort Lauderdale."

San Diego Wave also are set to make their Sevens debut with high ambitions. The club's roster features several international stars, including Delphine Cascarino, Kenza Dali, and standout goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, as well as Adriana Leon and Melanie Barcenas. Cascarino was named to the NWSL Best XI earlier in the season and leads the Wave in goal contributions.

"I am honored for San Diego Wave FC to represent the National Women's Soccer League on this global stage," Wave GM Camille Ashton said in a news release. "Our club's vision is rooted in excellence, and we embrace opportunities like World Sevens Football to push the game further and give our players another opportunity to shine."