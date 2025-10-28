Steve Nicol discusses why Pep Guardiola's playing tactics might be the problem at Manchester City after loosing to Aston Villa. (1:12)

Pep Guardiola has said that James Trafford is destined to become England's No.1 "sooner or later."

Trafford, a Manchester City academy product, rejoined the club this summer having spent two years with Burnley with the likely view of becoming Guardiola's starting goalkeeper following Ederson's move to Turkey.

But after starting City's first three matches in the Premier League, he has been second choice behind Gianluigi Donnarumma following the Italian's deadline day arrival at the Etihad.

Trafford is in line to take his place between the sticks for City in Wednesday's Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Swansea City.

"Only I can say we are delighted he is here," Guardiola said of Trafford in a news conference on Tuesday.

"He will have to be ready in case we need him in the Premier League or Champions League.

"We have an incredible keeper [who will be] England No. 1 sooner or later."

When asked if Trafford was learning from his new Champions League-winning teammate, Guardiola said: "They learn from each other. Keepers are always connected.

"Like I learn from the players and the players can learn from the staff."

Guardiola also gave injury updates on Abdukodir Khusanov, Rodri and Erling Haaland.

The Norway forward collided with the goalkeeper during City's defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday.

"Khusa is ready to play a few minutes tomorrow and Rodri is still not," Guardiola.

"So is getting better, training with us partial. But, of course, after what happened two times with the muscular injuries we are going to see how he is this week.

"Erling I didn't see him today but it was a knock and day by day is better. But now we train this afternoon and will know more exactly how does he feel."