Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany has defended the performances of Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson.

Senegal striker Jackson has faced public criticism since joining on a season-long deal at the start of last month.

The 24-year-old has made nine appearances for the Bundesliga champions, with his two goals coming in the Champions League.

Kompany, who is preparing for Wednesday's German Cup second-round tie away to Cologne, is satisfied with Jackson's early impact.

"I have a different opinion of Nicolas Jackson than the public, but obviously when he scores a few more goals there won't be a debate anymore," Kompany told a news conference on Tuesday.

"I'm of the opinion that he's already helped a lot."

Bayern have won 13 successive matches in all competitions this term.

Nicolas Jackson has yet to find the net in the Bundesliga since joining Bayern Munich on loan from Chelsea. Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

With Michael Olise, Luis Díaz and 20-goal top scorer Harry Kane regular starters, Jackson is competing for action with the likes of Serge Gnabry and 17-year-old Lennart Karl.

"Nobody is assured of their place -- I don't like the word being a 'shoo-in' as a starter because everyone has to earn their minutes by performing," said Kompany, who side host Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Saturday ahead of next Tuesday's visit to Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain.

"We are talking about how we see it and [when it comes to] who to add to that trio [[Olise, Díaz and Kane] it's about form, it's about tactics.

"Those three won't do it by themselves in the next three games, we need the help of the other players as well."

Aside from suspended goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and long-term absentees Alphonso Davies, Hiroki Ito and Jamal Musiala, Kompany has a full squad to select from.

Opponents Cologne sit eighth in the Bundesliga, with 11 points from eight games.

"They've done very well so far, above all what they do in defence," said Kompany.

"I like the urgency they have, how quickly they close down the spaces to prevent shots and crosses.

"They're also really dangerous on the break and have hurt a lot of teams there already.

"It's not just defending their box but also a good, solid central block from which they can launch dangerous counters.

"They're at home, believe in their chance, but we're going to Cologne with great hunger for this cup tie."