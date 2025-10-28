Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid will not punish or suspend Vinícius Júnior over the player's angry reaction at being substituted during Sunday's Clásico, sources have told ESPN.

The Brazil international appeared furious at coach Xabi Alonso's decision to withdraw him -- being replaced by compatriot Rodrygo -- in the 72nd minute of the 2-1 LaLiga win over Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabéu, with the game still in the balance.

Vinícius stormed off the pitch and down the tunnel, before returning to the bench to take part in confrontations with Barça players on the final whistle, for which he received a yellow card.

Vinícius Júnior expressed his anger at being substituted during Sunday's Clásico victory. JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images

ESPN has reported that Alonso and Vinícius' relationship has been affected by the incident, with the pair expected to talk face-to-face when Madrid's players return to training on Wednesday.

Although at the executive level the club has opted not to penalize Vinícius for what happened, Coach Alonso is free to make technical decisions as he sees fit, sources said.

A club spokesperson would not comment when contacted by ESPN, saying that disciplinary matters would remain internal.

Vinícius -- the 2024 Men's Ballon d'Or runner-up and FIFA's The Best winner -- has been left out of the starting XI three times by Alonso so far this season.

Talks over a new contract for the star forward have made no progress in recent months, with his current deal due to expire in 2027.

Information from ESPN's Gustavo Hofman contributed to this report.