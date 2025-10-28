Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami CF midfielder Yannick Bright has signed a three-year contract extension with the club through the 2028 MLS season with an additional option year for 2029.

Bright originally joined the club after signing as an MLS SuperDraft first-round selection in 2024, and has since recorded 68 appearances for Miami in all competitions.

He's become a crucial part of the midfield, often partnering with Sergio Busquets under previous head coach Gerardo Martino and current manager Javier Mascherano. Bright stands as the latest to sign an extension for Miami, following the footsteps of Lionel Messi, who recently signed a three-year deal through the 2028 MLS season.

Bright had two goals and eight assists in his college career at New Hampshire. The native of Milan also played with Arconatese in Italy and made 20 appearances with that club before playing at New Hampshire.

The 24-year-old Bright has appeared in 27 MLS matches this season, starting 16 of them.

Miami's roster will see various changes during the winter transfer window, as Jordi Alba and Busquets retire following the 2025 MLS campaign. The Spaniards' departure leaves Miami with two open designated player slots for the upcoming season.

Messi will continue to occupy one of three spots through the 2028 season, while Miami is likely to trigger the option in the contract of midfielder Rodrigo De Paul to keep him at the club with a new DP status.

One Designated Player slot, however, remains open for co-owner Jorge Mas and Inter Miami to fill.

The status of forward Luis Suárez also remains unknown heading into the offseason. While his contract expires at the end of 2025, one source told ESPN that an offer has been extended to the Uruguayan for the upcoming season.

"He [Busquets] and Suárez have been a super plus to this team. The door is always open to them. By the fall, we'll all have to make decisions about what the 2026 roster looks like," said Mas to ESPN in June.

For now, the team prepares to face Nashville SC in the second game of its Round One playoff series, which the Herons currently lead 1-0.