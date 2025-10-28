Open Extended Reactions

After two very different semifinal ties, both Spain and Germany will play for the UEFA Women's Nations League title, where the reigning world champions will look to defend their title that they won last year.

La Roja were able to easily dispose of Sweden within two legs by winning both games by an aggregate score of 5-0, whereas Germany had to sweat it out to barely scrape past last year's runners-up France, following a 1-0 win in Düsseldorf in the first leg and a 2-2 draw in Caen to see them qualify for the final.

Both Sweden and France will play to decide third place on the same days as the two-legged final. Our ESPN correspondents, Samuel Marsden and Julien Laurens, provide their analysis of the two matches.

Spain finish the job against Sweden, ahead of big test in final

There were positive signs on and off the pitch as new Spain coach Sonia Bermúdez oversaw an impressive 5-0 aggregate win against Sweden in her first games in charge.

The damage was done in the first leg, when Spain produced an outstanding performance in Malaga. Alexia Putellas and Clàudia Pina both helped themselves to braces as the Bermúdez era kicked off in style with a four-goal victory. Tuesday's 1-0 win in Gothenburg, again via a goal from Putellas, her 40th for Spain, was not as pleasing on the eye, but it was never going to be easy away from home against the team ranked third in the world.

Some of the biggest talking points came before a ball was kicked under Bermúdez, though, with recalls for Barcelona defender Mapi León and Tigres forward Jenni Hermoso. León's return felt especially significant, given that she was one of the last players who threatened to resign from international duty in 2022 to return.

Before starting both games against Sweden, she had not featured for her country since the Euro 2022 quarterfinal defeat to England. Her comeback feels like further proof this Spain side -- which has competed so impressively during a period in which they have been fighting with their federation for improved conditions -- is continuing to heal.

Bermúdez finally offers a fresh break from the old regime after replacing Montse Tomé, who had been promoted to the top job after previously assisting Jorge Vilda. The initial signs are good, with the players valuing her international experience -- 61 Spain caps, the last in 2017 -- and her trajectory in the game.

Alexia Putellas was on the scoresheet to help send Spain to the UEFA Nations League final. (Photo by Linnea Rheborg - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

"Communication with Sonia has been the key so far," Barça's Laia Aleixandri said this week.

"It's the start of a new era. She understands us really well. You can tell she knows what it's like to be on the other side, which is important. We have a great rapport with her."

However, given the talent at her disposal, Bermúdez will ultimately be judged on results. That said, at some point, she may also have to deal with a generational change, too. Putellas, León, Hermoso, and Irene Paredes are all 30 or above, and while none are slowing down too much just yet, youngsters are chomping at the bit for game time.

Bermúdez handed a full debut to 17-year-old midfielder Clara Serrajordi on Tuesday, while 19-year-olds Vicky López and Lucía Corrales played last Friday.

But those are issues for another day. Spain, the reigning world champions and Nations League holders, will be the favorites in the final against Germany, who they beat in last summer's Euros semifinal before losing to England at the last hurdle.

With the second leg at Atlético Madrid's Metropolitano Stadium, they will also have the chance to win another trophy in front of what will potentially be a record crowd for the national team on home soil. -- Samuel Marsden

Germany confirmed itself as France's bogey team

Like in the quarterfinal at last summer's Euros in Switzerland and like so many times in every major tournament in recent years, Germany broke France's hearts in the Nations League semifinal on Tuesday in Caen in front of 18,000 fans.

The Germans confirmed their status as France's bogey team. Just like the 2011 and 2015 World Cup, as well as the 2022 and 2025 Euros, they were too strong again for Les Bleues over the two legs.

In the absence of the injured Marie-Antoinette Katoto, France head coach Laurent Bonadei started Melvine Malard, the Manchester United forward, instead of Clara Mateo or Kadidiatou Diani as the No. 9, in an attempt to surprise the opposition.

It was a rare start for her, and it worked for three minutes, which was the time it took Malard to open the scoring.

After that, despite more possession (60% to 40%), more shots on target (six to two), and more big chances created (three to zero), Malard and her teammates couldn't break the German defense and Stina Johannes in goal. The French will likely have some regrets, having missed significant opportunities with Malard and Diani.