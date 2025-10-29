ESPN Brasil's Gustavo Hofman talks about the reasons behind Vinicius outburst and strained relationship with Xabi Alonso after El Clasico. (1:34)

Real Madrid could look to Man City striker Erling Haaland to replace forward Vinícius Júnior, while a move for Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay is being considered by Barcelona. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been a long-term target for Real Madrid. Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

- Real Madrid are interested in signing Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, according to Sport. Los Blancos are reported to have placed the 25-year-old at the top of their shortlist should they decide to move on from winger Vinícius Júnior, with uncertainty continuing to surround his future at the club. It is reported that Haaland and his representatives haven't closed the door on a potential switch to the Bernabeu, despite the Norway international recently signing a 9½-year contract at the Etihad Stadium until 2034.

- A move for in-form Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay is being considered by Barcelona. TEAMtalk reports that the Blaugrana have placed the 28-year-old on a three-player shortlist for next summer, but could face competition from both Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle. It is reported that any move in January would be categorically off the table, with the Serie A club unwilling to offload a key player during a title race. McTominay has continued his bright form in Italy since leaving Manchester United last year, having directly contributed to three goals in eight games so far this season.

- A fresh approach is being prepared by Napoli to sign Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The Serie A club reportedly want to reinforce their midfield ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, when they will be without Frank Anguissa. Napoli explored a loan deal for Mainoo, 20, over the summer, and are expected to try again during the January. But recent reports have indicated that the Red Devils would prefer to keep him at Old Trafford, which could make a deal difficult to secure.

- Negotiations are ongoing between Manchester United and AIK regarding a move for striker Kevin Filling, says Florian Plettenberg. United are weighing up a deal in January for the 16-year-old Sweden U18 youth international, with a €3 million fee expected to be required. Filling has scored two goals in seven league appearances this season, and he has also caught the attention of clubs in the Bundesliga.

- Talks regarding a new contract are progressing well between Arsenal and winger Bukayo Saka, according to Fabrizio Romano. Negotiations are reported to have been ongoing since the summer as the Gunners look to secure the 24-year-old to a new long-term deal at the Emirates Stadium, with discussions surrounding an increased salary from his current deal, which is set to enter its final 18 months in January. Saka has scored two goals in his last five matches for Arsenal across all competitions, but was replaced in the 1-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace on Sunday after dealing with illness.

- Tottenham are continuing to track FC Porto striker Samu Aghehowa. (TEAMtalk)

- There have been no talks between LAFC winger Son Heung-min and AC Milan, despite reports of a potential short-term loan deal during the MLS off-season. (Fabrizio Romano)

- West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta wants to leave the club in January, but the Hammers transfer valuation of £60m could prevent clubs in England from being able to sign him. He has been linked with Aston Villa and Flamengo (Sun)

- Celtic are linked with interest in Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson, 31, with no progress made over a new contract at Anfield. (Football Insider)

- Attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho is expected to leave Brentford in January, with a permanent move being considered by the club. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on reaching total agreement with defender Willian Pacho over a new deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Roma forward Paulo Dybala is willing to accept a lower salary on his next contract to stay at the club. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Newcastle are leading Tottenham and Aston Villa in the race for Brentford striker Igor Thiago. (Caught Offside)

- Chelsea are leading the chase to sign Strasbourg right back Guela Doue. (Football Insider)

- Celtic are looking at Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna as a potential option as their next manager. (TalkSPORT)