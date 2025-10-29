Open Extended Reactions

Chido Obi scored for Manchester United under-21s Getty

Manchester United under-21s saw their opponents Rochdale make a double substitution inside the first minute of Tuesday's match.

United won 2-0 in the National League Cup group stage, with goals from Chido Obi and James Scanlon.

The start to the match was interrupted after only 30 seconds when Rochdale opted to bring on two substitutes in order to adhere to a competition rule.

National League clubs must start at least four players from their most recent league match in the National League Cup.

Rochdale met this requirement, but swiftly brought Ryan East and Toby Adebayo-Rowling off. Jake Burger and Jack Griffiths came on to replace them with 89 minutes still to play.

This application of the rule has also been utilised by other National League clubs, including Forest Green Rovers, as a method to rest key players.

Robbie Savage, the Forest Green Rovers manager, made four substitutions just moments into his side's clash with Wolves U21s in the National League Cup last month.

Man United U21 players wore black armbands, and a minute's silence was held before the match with Rochdale, to honour the father of Rhys Bennett who passed away at the weekend.