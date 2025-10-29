Open Extended Reactions

James Rodríguez is set to become a free agent when his contract at León expires at the end of the year, sources have told ESPN.

The Colombia international's current deal expires on Dec. 31 and the Mexican Club are not planning to renew the Colombia legend's deal.

The former Real Madrid and Everton midfielder has five goals and eight assists in 32 games in all competitions for León since joining the side in January after leaving Spanish outfit Rayo Vallecano.

Rodríguez, 34, has not ruled out staying in the Liga MX next year, with several Mexican clubs having expressed an interest in his services.

Another alternative that the player's camp is evaluating is the possibility to move to the MLS. However, with the MLS set to start in late February, this option is less appealing for James, who wants to have regular playing time ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Rodríguez is expected to captain Colombia in next year's World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the United States.

The Golden Boot winner at the 2014 World Cup, James has played for six teams since leaving Real Madrid in 2020, including Sao Paulo, Olympiacos, Al-Rayyan, and Everton.

