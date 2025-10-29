Steve Nicol says Xabi Alonso "has to think big picture" as his choices with Vinícius Jr. will influence his standing as a leader. (0:43)

Vinícius Júnior plans to apologise to Real Madrid fans for his reaction at being substituted during the team's Clásico win over Barcelona, a source has told ESPN.

The forward was withdrawn by coach Xabi Alonso in the 72nd minute of the 2-1 LaLiga victory at the Bernabéu on Sunday -- replaced by Rodrygo -- and responded angrily, gesticulating and shouting repeatedly as he left the pitch, and heading straight for the dressing room.

ESPN has reported that the relationship between Alonso and Vinícius has deteriorated, and the pair were set to meet in person on Wednesday, as the team returned to training after two days off.

A source told ESPN that the Brazil international had now decided to apologise to Madrid fans for his actions in a statement on social media.

Vinícius Júnior reacted angrily when substituted in Clásico. Getty

Alonso has left Vinícius -- the 2024 men's Ballon d'Or runner-up -- out of his starting XI three times so far this season, while talks with the club over a new contract for the player have stalled in recent months.

Sources have told ESPN that the club will not punish Vinícius for what happened, although a club spokesperson would not comment when approached by ESPN, saying that disciplinary matters would remain internal.

"We'll talk about it," Alonso said on Sunday, when asked about Vinícius' reaction. "I don't want to move the spotlight away from what's important. Vini contributed a lot."

Vinícius has scored five goals and provided four assists in LaLiga this season, as his form improved over the last month, although sources have told ESPN that the player's entourage believe Alonso is not a fan of the player.

ESPN previously reported that Alonso had planned to leave Vinícius out of another high-profile game, last summer's Club World Cup semifinal with Paris Saint-Germain, before injuries elsewhere forced a change of plans.

After storming off the pitch in Sunday's Clásico, Vinícius later returned to the bench and was involved in scuffles with Barça players which saw the referee issue five yellow cards -- including for Vinícius -- and one red card for Andriy Lunin.

"A message to all Madridistas, especially those who came to the Bernabéu and supported us," Vinícius said after the game. "The Clásico is like that; there are a lot of things happening on and off the pitch.

"We try to maintain a balance, but it's not always possible ... We know that when we step onto the pitch we have to defend our side, and that's how it was today."