Manchester United and United States Women's national team goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce has told ESPN she "never understood how intense the Champions League was" before playing in the competition and she has learnt that every game is "do or die."

Tullis-Joyce, 29, has carried the form she showed in her WSL Golden Glove-winning campaign in 2024-25 into the new season, with United boasting the division's equal-best defence.

Having narrowly beaten rivals Manchester City to the final qualification spot for the Women's Champions League last season, United have beaten Valerenga and Atlético Madrid in the opening two rounds -- results that have them fifth in the league phase.

She made her debut for the USWNT in a 2-0 win over Brazil in April and the goalkeeper is looking to cement herself as a key part of coach Emma Hayes' plans.

Phallon Tullis-Joyce replaced Mary Earps as Manchester United's No. 1 after the former England goalkeeper left for Paris Saint-Germain in Poppy Townson - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images

Tullis-Joyce joined ESPN's Cristina Alexander, Ali Krieger and Jeff Kassouf on Futbol W where she shared her thoughts on her Champions League campaign so far.

"I'm absolutely loving representing United. I think we have a great squad, incredible people that I enjoy spending time with on and off the field and just incredible players," Tullis-Joyce said.

"Oh my goodness, do we have some incredible teammates there at United and I think we've all just bonded together and just want to get the job done.

"We really enjoy shaking up the WSL right now. So I've been having a great time, especially making Champions League. When it came down to the wire between us and Man City.

"I never celebrated a tie more into my life, but getting that Champions League spot and then having to grind it out, I never understood how intense the Champions League was until we were in qualifiers and it was do or die every game. And so it is just that thrill, that excitement of how soccer should be. And I really love getting this side of it now and experiencing it."

United overcame Atlético despite being a player down from the 41st minute after Dominique Janssen saw red. Atlético also saw Alexia Fernández sent off in the second half as United ground out a crucial 1-0 away win.

"It's so, so special. And we played Valerenga, we played at Atletico, and these teams were incredible from the first whistle when we played Atlético, I was like, 'oh this is how it's going to be.'

"They stepped up and we had to step up even harder. And yeah, we had some players taking blocks off the chest, people sliding for tackles. Some got the red, but we gave it everything in that game and I'm really proud to play with this team and this squad, and I'm excited to see how much further we can go in the Champions League.

The USWNT face New Zealand in Kansas City on Thursday.