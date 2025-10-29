Don Hutchison explains why he thinks nobody can stop Arsenal winning the Premier League title. (1:27)

Teenage prodigy Max Dowman has become Arsenal's youngest-ever starter after being named in the club's lineup for Wednesday's Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Brighton.

At 15 years and 302 days old, Dowman breaks the record set last season by goalkeeper Jack Porter, who was 16 years and 72 days old when he started against Brighton in the Carabao Cup.

Earlier this season, Dowman became the second-youngest player in Arsenal and Premier League history when making his senior debut as a substitute against Leeds United. Ethan Nwaneri holds the record for both after coming on as a substitute against Brentford in September 2022 aged 15 years. 181 days.

ESPN reported last week that Dowman had agreed a scholarship deal that will take effect when he turns 16 on Dec. 31.

FIFA rules state players cannot sign a professional contract until they turn 17, meaning Arsenal face an anxious wait to tie down a talent who has attracted interest from across Europe.

Max Dowman has made more history with Arsenal. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

However, sources have told ESPN that lifelong Arsenal fan Dowman views his future at the club and, speaking ahead of Wednesday's game, manager Mikel Arteta played down the prospect of the playmaker moving elsewhere.

The match with Brighton will mark Dowman's fourth senior appearance as Arteta strikes the balance between protecting a young talent and giving deserved opportunities to a player who impressed in a string of cameos during the club's preseason tour to Singapore and Hong Kong.

"If we looked at his passport every day we would never play him, simple as that," said Arteta on Tuesday. "But when you look at what he does in training you have to play him -- if not, you are blind, or I'm blind.

"So it is finding a balance, an understanding, especially the load, the things that are changing in his life, and make sure he can cope with that. So far he has done that.

"I am calm over it because what we have decided for him for the first few months is happening.

"When we have to give him games, whether it is in the youth cup or with the U23s or with us, he has that. He has a lot of exposure in training with us too.

"We really have to manage his load. He is 15 years old, still growing, a lot of things we have to make sure are under control to make sure he develops in the way he can do."

