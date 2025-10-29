Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi said the team must improve defensively in order to be considered contenders to win MLS Cup, adding that every player on the team is prepared to fight for the trophy.

"I think this season, like last year, we've grown a lot," said Messi in an interview that aired Wednesday on Apple TV. "It's true that several new players came in and others left. There were moments where the team competed at a very high level, but it's also true that we were irregular, defensively, where we conceded a lot of goals, and that's something we still are lacking.

"We must be better in that area If we really want to win the MLS Cup.

Miami won the first game of its Round One playoff series against Nashville SC 3-1 on Saturday.

Last year, Miami lost its best-of-three series against Atlanta United FC and was eliminated in the first round of the postseason.

"Yes, obviously yes, we can [win MLS Cup]. It's not going to be easy," Messi said. "We have the experience from last year when we finished first in the regular season and then got knocked out in the first round.

"I think the playoffs are a completely different competition, where the games are different. The teams are much more careful and attentive to every detail as with any given situation you can be knocked out. But obviously we're prepared to fight and try to win it, what we all want."

During Messi's time in Miami, the club won the inaugural 2023 Leagues Cup trophy, the 2024 Supporters' Shield and set the record for most points in a single season, but has yet to lift MLS Cup since the World Cup winner joined the team in 2023.

The Herons also competed in the Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup and FIFA Club World Cup during the 2025 campaign, but failed to win a trophy in any of those competitions.

"Although we didn't win in any competition, it was a positive year and we still have the opportunity to do the best by winning MLS," Messi said.

Miami plays game two of its series with Nashville on Saturday at GEODIS Park, where the Herons can clinch a spot in the Eastern Conference semifinal with a victory.