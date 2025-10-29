Open Extended Reactions

Paris Saint-Germain picked up another injury on Wednesday as forward Désiré Doué went off in the second half of their 1-1 draw at lowly Lorient.

Doué clutched his right thigh before being removed on a stretcher in the 61st minute. He missed several weeks earlier in the campaign with a calf strain while Ousmane Dembélé -- his PSG and France teammate -- was also sidelined several weeks with a hamstring injury.

Désiré Doué was stretchered off in the second half of PSG's draw with Lorient. JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images

The Ballon d'Or winner Dembélé returned to the starting lineup as left back Nuno Mendes gave defending champions PSG the lead in the 49th minute with a downward header from a Doué cross. But Lorient hit back two minutes later through Igor Silva's powerful shot.

PSG's draw meant Marseille would move into first place on goal difference with a win against struggling Angers later Wednesday in a full round of nine matches.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.