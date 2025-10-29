Paris Saint-Germain picked up another injury on Wednesday as forward Désiré Doué went off in the second half of their 1-1 draw at lowly Lorient.
Doué clutched his right thigh before being removed on a stretcher in the 61st minute. He missed several weeks earlier in the campaign with a calf strain while Ousmane Dembélé -- his PSG and France teammate -- was also sidelined several weeks with a hamstring injury.
The Ballon d'Or winner Dembélé returned to the starting lineup as left back Nuno Mendes gave defending champions PSG the lead in the 49th minute with a downward header from a Doué cross. But Lorient hit back two minutes later through Igor Silva's powerful shot.
PSG's draw meant Marseille would move into first place on goal difference with a win against struggling Angers later Wednesday in a full round of nine matches.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.