LONDON -- Ethan Nwaneri is still only 18, and yet he has had to wait for a moment like this. The 18-year-old was one of Arsenal's breakthrough stars of last season, but fortunes have conspired to complicate his continued involvement in the Gunners' first team.

In that context, scoring the crucial opening goal in Wednesday's 2-0 win over Brighton in the Carabao Cup was a timely reminder of his talents. The finish was exquisite, as was the move that preceded it: Mikel Merino flicking the ball superbly for defender Myles Lewis-Skelly to square a pass for Nwaneri, who rolled a first-time finish neatly past Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele and into the far corner.

That 57th-minute intervention turned an even contest in the home side's favor. By the time substitute Bukayo Saka added a second with 14 minutes remaining, Arsenal's place in the quarterfinals and a home tie with Crystal Palace was secure.

It is never easy for a youngster who is suddenly thrust into prominence to return to the periphery, especially when they take their opportunity as well as Nwaneri did last season. With Saka out injured, Nwaneri suddenly found himself called upon to deputize for the team's most consistent threat, starting eight out of 11 games from February to April as Saka recovered from a hamstring problem.

Despite being pushed to the fringes of the roster, Ethan Nwaneri made a big impact Wednesday for Arsenal. Harry Murphy - Danehouse/Getty Images

He produced a level that later earned him a lucrative new five-year contract, but what followed was a beefing up of Arsenal's squad that left him facing unprecedented competition for places. Arsenal signed Noni Madueke to provide cover for Saka, while Eberechi Eze arrived to strengthen the more central attacking midfield position. Even on Wednesday, Nwaneri's return to the starting lineup -- for only the second time this season -- was usurped by the excitement around another Hale End academy graduate: Max Dowman, who at 15 years, 302 days became the youngest player ever to start a game for Arsenal.

Dowman was the brightest spark in a competitive first half, taking Brighton's Diego Gómez and Maxim De Cuyper for fools at one point, and the energy he generates in the stadium whenever he takes someone on with the ball attached to his left foot is difficult to emulate.

And yet, Nwaneri evoked similar feelings not too long ago. This, then, was a useful demonstration of the end product he can deliver, another wonderful sweeping arc of a left foot that proved so effect cutting in from the right in past games. It was Nwaneri's first goal since April.

"He was really good," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said of Nwaneri. "He came on the other day as well [against Atletico Madrid]. He is going to have those chances, and when he has, he needs to make the most out of it. I think he took the goal really well.

"He had some actions that weren't that effective, but what I liked was he kept trying, making risks, and he didn't change that determination or behavior to make things happen, and in the end he got rewarded with a brilliant goal."

This is what Arteta wants from nights like this: fringe players seizing their moment to maintain the positive momentum around the club. This is their eighth consecutive victory in all competitions, and their 11th clean sheet in 14 games.

The Gunners boss made 10 changes, with only Eze retaining his place in the lineup. Inevitably, there was a disjointed feel as a result, with Andre Harriman-Annous also making his debut by leading the line.

Brighton had their chances. Both Georginio Rutter and Stefanos Tzimas were guilty of bad misses, while Jan Paul van Hecke headed a glorious chance wide from close range as Arsenal struggled with their usual authority from set pieces at both ends of the pitch.

Two goals from open play followed in an effective riposte as the Gunners upped their level in the second half. After Nwaneri's opener, Harriman-Annous was sent through on goal; his shot was saved by Steele and the rebound fell to Saka, who slotted home the rebound.

Saka was introduced a few minutes earlier for Dowman, who left to a standing ovation. "[He had] a tiny smile [when I told him he was playing]," said Arteta. "That's what you'll get with him. "For him, everything is natural; for him, everything is OK. It is the way he plays. That's the secret, that he doesn't make a big fuss of it. He just does what he does best, which is to play football with a lot of courage and determination. Today again he has shown some incredible skill, the capacity to run past Premier League players [at age] 15, it is something definitely special.

"For sure [he wants to play in the Premier League, if you ask him, for sure. That's what we have to manage. And not only that, there are a lot of things that are new in his life. ... We all need to be aware to encourage him, but let's protect him as well.

"When we need the [academy players], they are there, and they are ready."

Nwaneri was among those at the Emirates Stadium to take a step toward proving just that.