Arsenal beat Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday. Clive Mason/Getty Images

Arsenal will face London rivals Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals, while League One side Cardiff City will host Chelsea in the Welsh capital.

Manchester City will play fellow Premier League side Brentford after Pep Guardiola's side came from behind to beat Swansea City in the fourth round on Wednesday.

Newcastle United, who beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at St James' Park, are at home again in the quarterfinals, with Fulham travelling to the north-east.

As the only non-Premier League side, Cardiff face the toughest challenge but will be filled with confidence after knocking Wrexham out of the competition.

Half of the teams -- Fulham, Cardiff, Crystal Palace and Brentford -- have never won the competition before.

Premier League leaders Arsenal are looking to win the trophy for the first time since 1993, while Newcastle are still in with a chance of defending the title they won at Wembley in March.

Full quarterfinal draw:

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace

Cardiff City vs. Chelsea

Manchester City vs. Brentford

Newcastle United vs. Fulham